|Nationwide Protests: Rise-up Against Fake Trump Emergency on Presidents' Day
|Monday February 18
|12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
|Protest locations around whole San Francisco Bay Area, throughout CA, & across USA
|Protest
|Moveon.org
PRESIDENTS' DAY PROTESTS AGAINST FAKE NATIONAL EMERGENCY
Where: throughout San Francisco Bay Area & beyond
Date: Monday, Feb. 18th or Presidents' Day
Time: Most events are at 12pm/noon, but check the exact time of your chosen location
Donald Trump has declared a #FakeNationalEmergency—an illegal power grab from an unhinged man to push his racist, dangerous policies.
We're mobilizing rapid-response events on Presidents Day—Monday, 2/18—against Trump's fake crisis and racist deportation force and to stand with immigrant, Muslim, and Black and brown communities to stop Trump's dangerous and illegal power grab.
LOCATIONS:
Join a #PresidentsDay protest to fight Trump’s fake crisis and racist deportation force.
San Francisco: 12 pm @ SF Federal Building (90 7th Street), San Francisco 94103
San Jose: 12 pm @ Stevens Creek Blvd. & Winchester Blvd. intersection, San Jose 95128
Oakland: 11:30 am @ Merritt College, Oakland, CA 94619
And many other SF Bay Area locations. Use the search tools to find an event in your area and RSVP.
Please note: If you choose to attend an event, you agree to engage in nonviolent, peaceful action, to act lawfully, and to strive to de-escalate any potential confrontations with those who may disagree with our values.
#FakeNationalEmergency
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 16th, 2019 11:23 AM
https://www.crisisresponse.us/event/crisis...
