top
California
California
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: California | Government & Elections
View other events for the week of 2/18/2019
Nationwide Protests: Rise-up Against Fake Trump Emergency on Presidents' Day
Date Monday February 18
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Protest locations around whole San Francisco Bay Area, throughout CA, & across USA
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMoveon.org
PRESIDENTS' DAY PROTESTS AGAINST FAKE NATIONAL EMERGENCY

Where: throughout San Francisco Bay Area & beyond

Date: Monday, Feb. 18th or Presidents' Day

Time: Most events are at 12pm/noon, but check the exact time of your chosen location

Donald Trump has declared a #FakeNationalEmergency—an illegal power grab from an unhinged man to push his racist, dangerous policies.

We're mobilizing rapid-response events on Presidents Day—Monday, 2/18—against Trump's fake crisis and racist deportation force and to stand with immigrant, Muslim, and Black and brown communities to stop Trump's dangerous and illegal power grab.

LOCATIONS:

Join a #PresidentsDay protest to fight Trump’s fake crisis and racist deportation force.

San Francisco: 12 pm @ SF Federal Building (90 7th Street), San Francisco 94103

San Jose: 12 pm @ Stevens Creek Blvd. & Winchester Blvd. intersection, San Jose 95128

Oakland: 11:30 am @ Merritt College, Oakland, CA 94619

And many other SF Bay Area locations. Use the search tools to find an event in your area and RSVP.

Please note: If you choose to attend an event, you agree to engage in nonviolent, peaceful action, to act lawfully, and to strive to de-escalate any potential confrontations with those who may disagree with our values.

#FakeNationalEmergency
no_trump_wall2.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.crisisresponse.us/event/crisis...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 16th, 2019 11:23 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 283.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code