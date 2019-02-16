PRESIDENTS' DAY PROTESTS AGAINST FAKE NATIONAL EMERGENCY



Where: throughout San Francisco Bay Area & beyond



Date: Monday, Feb. 18th or Presidents' Day



Time: Most events are at 12pm/noon, but check the exact time of your chosen location



Donald Trump has declared a #FakeNationalEmergency—an illegal power grab from an unhinged man to push his racist, dangerous policies.



We're mobilizing rapid-response events on Presidents Day—Monday, 2/18—against Trump's fake crisis and racist deportation force and to stand with immigrant, Muslim, and Black and brown communities to stop Trump's dangerous and illegal power grab.



LOCATIONS:



Join a #PresidentsDay protest to fight Trump’s fake crisis and racist deportation force.



San Francisco: 12 pm @ SF Federal Building (90 7th Street), San Francisco 94103



San Jose: 12 pm @ Stevens Creek Blvd. & Winchester Blvd. intersection, San Jose 95128



Oakland: 11:30 am @ Merritt College, Oakland, CA 94619



And many other SF Bay Area locations. Use the search tools to find an event in your area and RSVP.



Please note: If you choose to attend an event, you agree to engage in nonviolent, peaceful action, to act lawfully, and to strive to de-escalate any potential confrontations with those who may disagree with our values.



#FakeNationalEmergency

https://www.crisisresponse.us/event/crisis... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 16th, 2019 11:23 AM