Union Time at Anchor Brewing — ILWU Raises the Anchor in SF
It was Union Time at the Anchor Steam Brewery in San Francisco when hundreds has a union solidarity event. Workers are seeking to get union recognition for ILWU Local 6 from the company which is owned by Sapphoro Breweries in Japan.
Video: https://youtu.be/0nxji8aO6B8
Hundreds of supporters of Anchor Brewing workers in San Francisco had a beer in the brewery on 2/15/19 and raised the anchor at the event. The workers are fighting for recognition by Anchor Brewing which was bought by Sapphoro Beer in 2017. They are having problem surviving in San Francisco with the cost of living and are fighting for living wages and a union. They say they are only getting starvation wages. They also said they chose the ILWU because of it democratic structure and bottom up approach.
Additional media:
Iconic Craft Brewery Unionizing
https://splinternews.com/one-of-the-worlds-most-iconic-craft-breweries-is-unioni-1832439046?fbclid=IwAR0J-hdn1urqLk0egPDQrWbM34cC8l3FkmA38NBoDT1wkAT6pu8OPZCDlFk
San Francisco Is A Union Town! ILWU 6 VCA Workers Still Fighting For A Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cm_AA_tKDEw&t=95s
ILWU Local 6 SF VCA Workers Fight For A Union Contract & The Animals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2KYH5AUIjM&t=135s
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Workers at Anchor Brewing Want ILWU Local 6
Anchor Brewery workers want ILWU Local 6 to represent them.
A solidarity beer in was held on Friday 2/15/19 with supporters of the workers.
A regular union Happy Hour is now taking place at the Anchor Brewery.
Anchor Steam Workers got support from ILWU members and many other trade unionists.
