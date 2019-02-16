From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Union Time at Anchor Brewing — ILWU Raises the Anchor in SF by Labor Video Project

Saturday Feb 16th, 2019 1:26 AM It was Union Time at the Anchor Steam Brewery in San Francisco when hundreds has a union solidarity event. Workers are seeking to get union recognition for ILWU Local 6 from the company which is owned by Sapphoro Breweries in Japan.



Video:



Hundreds of supporters of Anchor Brewing workers in San Francisco had a beer in the brewery on 2/15/19 and raised the anchor at the event. The workers are fighting for recognition by Anchor Brewing which was bought by Sapphoro Beer in 2017. They are having problem surviving in San Francisco with the cost of living and are fighting for living wages and a union. They say they are only getting starvation wages. They also said they chose the ILWU because of it democratic structure and bottom up approach.



Additional media:



Iconic Craft Brewery Unionizing

https://splinternews.com/one-of-the-worlds-most-iconic-craft-breweries-is-unioni-1832439046?fbclid=IwAR0J-hdn1urqLk0egPDQrWbM34cC8l3FkmA38NBoDT1wkAT6pu8OPZCDlFk



San Francisco Is A Union Town! ILWU 6 VCA Workers Still Fighting For A Contract

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cm_AA_tKDEw&t=95s



ILWU Local 6 SF VCA Workers Fight For A Union Contract & The Animals

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2KYH5AUIjM&t=135s



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org UNION TIME At Anchor Brewing-ILWU Raises The Anchor In SF!Video: https://youtu.be/0nxji8aO6B8 Hundreds of supporters of Anchor Brewing workers in San Francisco had a beer in the brewery on 2/15/19 and raised the anchor at the event. The workers are fighting for recognition by Anchor Brewing which was bought by Sapphoro Beer in 2017. They are having problem surviving in San Francisco with the cost of living and are fighting for living wages and a union. They say they are only getting starvation wages. They also said they chose the ILWU because of it democratic structure and bottom up approach.Additional media:Iconic Craft Brewery UnionizingSan Francisco Is A Union Town! ILWU 6 VCA Workers Still Fighting For A ContractILWU Local 6 SF VCA Workers Fight For A Union Contract & The AnimalsProduction of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/0nxji8aO6B8

Anchor Brewery workers want ILWU Local 6 to represent them.

A solidarity beer in was held on Friday 2/15/19 with supporters of the workers.

A regular union Happy Hour is now taking place at the Anchor Brewery.

Anchor Steam Workers got support from ILWU members and many other trade unionists.