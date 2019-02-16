top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Union Time at Anchor Brewing — ILWU Raises the Anchor in SF
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Feb 16th, 2019 1:26 AM
It was Union Time at the Anchor Steam Brewery in San Francisco when hundreds has a union solidarity event. Workers are seeking to get union recognition for ILWU Local 6 from the company which is owned by Sapphoro Breweries in Japan.
iluw_6_union_time.jpg
UNION TIME At Anchor Brewing-ILWU Raises The Anchor In SF!

Video: https://youtu.be/0nxji8aO6B8

Hundreds of supporters of Anchor Brewing workers in San Francisco had a beer in the brewery on 2/15/19 and raised the anchor at the event. The workers are fighting for recognition by Anchor Brewing which was bought by Sapphoro Beer in 2017. They are having problem surviving in San Francisco with the cost of living and are fighting for living wages and a union. They say they are only getting starvation wages. They also said they chose the ILWU because of it democratic structure and bottom up approach.

Additional media:

Iconic Craft Brewery Unionizing
https://splinternews.com/one-of-the-worlds-most-iconic-craft-breweries-is-unioni-1832439046?fbclid=IwAR0J-hdn1urqLk0egPDQrWbM34cC8l3FkmA38NBoDT1wkAT6pu8OPZCDlFk

San Francisco Is A Union Town! ILWU 6 VCA Workers Still Fighting For A Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cm_AA_tKDEw&t=95s

ILWU Local 6 SF VCA Workers Fight For A Union Contract & The Animals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2KYH5AUIjM&t=135s

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/0nxji8aO6B8
§Workers at Anchor Brewing Want ILWU Local 6
by Labor Video Project Saturday Feb 16th, 2019 1:26 AM
sm_ilwu_anchor_brewing.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Anchor Brewery workers want ILWU Local 6 to represent them.
https://youtu.be/0nxji8aO6B8
§ILWU Supporting Anchor Brewery Workers
by Labor Video Project Saturday Feb 16th, 2019 1:26 AM
sm_ilwu_6_support_anchor_steam_workers.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A solidarity beer in was held on Friday 2/15/19 with supporters of the workers.
https://youtu.be/0nxji8aO6B8
§Union Happy Hour
by Labor Video Project Saturday Feb 16th, 2019 1:26 AM
sm_ilwu_6_happy_hour.jpeg
original image (1080x1089)
A regular union Happy Hour is now taking place at the Anchor Brewery.
https://youtu.be/0nxji8aO6B8
§ILWU Members Supported Anchor Steam Workers
by Labor Video Project Saturday Feb 16th, 2019 1:26 AM
sm_ilwu_anchor_brewngjackets.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Anchor Steam Workers got support from ILWU members and many other trade unionists.
https://youtu.be/0nxji8aO6B8
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 283.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code