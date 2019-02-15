This is a Homeless Emergency by Keith McHenry

Friday Feb 15th, 2019 10:44 AM

It is time to stop talking and start implementing compassionate solutions for those who live outside. You are invited to join our nonviolent direct action campaign to form stable living conditions for people who cannot afford housing in Santa Cruz. Community members plan to form an emergency survival camp in one of the downtown parking structures. We have started a GoFundme campaign to raise money to pay any bail and fines that survival sleepers might receive if the authorities interfere with the camp.