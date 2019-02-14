From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Zionist Attacks On SFSU AMED Arab/Muslim Program, The CFA & Labor
SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi chair of the AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas Program and Professor James Martel who is president of the SFSU California Faculty Association CFA are interviewed about the coordinated attack on the AMED program, Professor Abdulhadi and the students of the program by Zionists.
Attacks On SFSU AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas Program, The CFA & Labor
Video: https://youtu.be/7X3uf0pozf4
SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi chair of the AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas Program and Professor James Martel who is president of the SFSU California Faculty Association CFA talk about the campaign of discrimination, harassment and terrorism against Professor Abdulhadi and the students in her program which is part of the Ethnic Studies Department of SFSU. She discusses the role of pro-Israel organizations in funding nuisance lawsuits and other campaigns to slander and destroy her and the department.
They also discuss the corporatization of the university and how the faculty and adjuncts are threatened with these attacks.
This interview was completed on 2/14/19.
For more media:
Rally Demands Justice For SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi, Palestinian Students & Ed Program
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_vQivvbXX4&t=22s
SF Community Labor Rally Defends Palestinian Professor Rabab Abdulhadi Against Zionist Lawsuit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzszkB1fGT4&t=8s
https://www.calfac.org/item/resolution-defense-academic-freedom-professor-abdulhadi-0
http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/02-12-18RESOLUTION-IN-DEFENSE-OF-ACADEMIC-FREEDOM-FOR-PROFESSOR-ABDULHADI.pdf
https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/nora-barrows-friedman/israel-lobby-lawsuit-against-san-francisco-state-university-collapses
http://www.sfexaminer.com/federal-judge-dismisses-lawsuit-alleging-hostility-sfsus-jewish-students/
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/islamophobia-at-home-at-san-francisco-state-university_us_59c83c0be4b0b7022a646bb0
http://goldengatexpress.org/2017/09/27/freedom-of-speech-panel-brings-palestinian-community-issues-to-light/
https://www.facebook.com/DefendProfAbdulhadi/
http://jocsm.org/statement-in-support-of-professor-rabab-abdulhadi-against-censorship-campaigns/
For more information:
AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas Department
https://amed.sfsu.edu
Production of WorkWeek Radio
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Professors Abdulhadi & Martel
Professors Abdulhadi of the SFSU AMED program and Martel who is president of the SFSU chapter of the California Faculty Association CFA
The SFSU CFA chapter has been opposing the attacks on Professor Abdulhadi and the AMED program.
Israel supporters and Zionists have spent millions of dollars on lawsuits against Professor Abdulhadi and the AMED program which they are seeking to shutdown.
