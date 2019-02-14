From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Zionist Attacks On SFSU AMED Arab/Muslim Program, The CFA & Labor by Labor Video Project

Thursday Feb 14th, 2019 4:47 PM SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi chair of the AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas Program and Professor James Martel who is president of the SFSU California Faculty Association CFA are interviewed about the coordinated attack on the AMED program, Professor Abdulhadi and the students of the program by Zionists.



Video:



SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi chair of the AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas Program and Professor James Martel who is president of the SFSU California Faculty Association CFA talk about the campaign of discrimination, harassment and terrorism against Professor Abdulhadi and the students in her program which is part of the Ethnic Studies Department of SFSU. She discusses the role of pro-Israel organizations in funding nuisance lawsuits and other campaigns to slander and destroy her and the department.

They also discuss the corporatization of the university and how the faculty and adjuncts are threatened with these attacks.



This interview was completed on 2/14/19.



For more media:



Rally Demands Justice For SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi, Palestinian Students & Ed Program

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_vQivvbXX4&t=22s



SF Community Labor Rally Defends Palestinian Professor Rabab Abdulhadi Against Zionist Lawsuit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzszkB1fGT4&t=8s

https://www.calfac.org/item/resolution-defense-academic-freedom-professor-abdulhadi-0

http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/02-12-18RESOLUTION-IN-DEFENSE-OF-ACADEMIC-FREEDOM-FOR-PROFESSOR-ABDULHADI.pdf

https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/nora-barrows-friedman/israel-lobby-lawsuit-against-san-francisco-state-university-collapses

http://www.sfexaminer.com/federal-judge-dismisses-lawsuit-alleging-hostility-sfsus-jewish-students/

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/islamophobia-at-home-at-san-francisco-state-university_us_59c83c0be4b0b7022a646bb0

http://goldengatexpress.org/2017/09/27/freedom-of-speech-panel-brings-palestinian-community-issues-to-light/

https://www.facebook.com/DefendProfAbdulhadi/

http://jocsm.org/statement-in-support-of-professor-rabab-abdulhadi-against-censorship-campaigns/



For more information:

AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas Department

https://amed.sfsu.edu



Production of WorkWeek Radio

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio



Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org Attacks On SFSU AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas Program, The CFA & LaborVideo: https://youtu.be/7X3uf0pozf4 SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi chair of the AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas Program and Professor James Martel who is president of the SFSU California Faculty Association CFA talk about the campaign of discrimination, harassment and terrorism against Professor Abdulhadi and the students in her program which is part of the Ethnic Studies Department of SFSU. She discusses the role of pro-Israel organizations in funding nuisance lawsuits and other campaigns to slander and destroy her and the department.They also discuss the corporatization of the university and how the faculty and adjuncts are threatened with these attacks.This interview was completed on 2/14/19.For more media:Rally Demands Justice For SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi, Palestinian Students & Ed ProgramSF Community Labor Rally Defends Palestinian Professor Rabab Abdulhadi Against Zionist LawsuitFor more information:AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas DepartmentProduction of WorkWeek RadioLabor Video Project https://youtu.be/7X3uf0pozf4

Professors Abdulhadi of the SFSU AMED program and Martel who is president of the SFSU chapter of the California Faculty Association CFA

The SFSU CFA chapter has been opposing the attacks on Professor Abdulhadi and the AMED program.

Israel supporters and Zionists have spent millions of dollars on lawsuits against Professor Abdulhadi and the AMED program which they are seeking to shutdown.