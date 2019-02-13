Vigil for Taser Victim Chinedu Okobi by No More Tasers

Wednesday Feb 13th, 2019 10:39 PM

February 13th, 2019. It has been about 4 months since Chinedu, known as CV to his friends, was murdered by San Mateo County sheriffs. Today would have been his 37th birthday.

Chinedu, or CV as he was called by close friends, was the youngest of five siblings born to Nigerian immigrants. He was a graduate of Morehouse College, a truth-seeker and truth-speaker. He often expressed his feelings in poetry. He was loved as a son, father, brother, and friend.

​

On October 3, 2018, Chinedu was unarmed and walking down the sidewalk when San Mateo Country Sheriff deputies approached him in Millbrae, California. He asked, "what did I do," and sheriffs responded by tasing him to death.



On February 13th friends, family and activists gathered at the site where he was killed. A break in a Bay Area-wide storm cleared just long enough for the hour long vigil. A small child smiled at the sight of a large photo of his lost relative. Another found that the store doorway next to the gathering made a convenient spot for 1st grade homework. With candles raised high kids and adults alike chanted: "Hey CV! Look down and see, us gathered here in unity!"