Vigil for Taser Victim Chinedu Okobi
by No More Tasers
Wednesday Feb 13th, 2019 10:39 PM
February 13th, 2019. It has been about 4 months since Chinedu, known as CV to his friends, was murdered by San Mateo County sheriffs. Today would have been his 37th birthday.
sm_vigchfaces_1_1.jpg
original image (2058x1313)
Chinedu, or CV as he was called by close friends, was the youngest of five siblings born to Nigerian immigrants. He was a graduate of Morehouse College, a truth-seeker and truth-speaker. He often expressed his feelings in poetry. He was loved as a son, father, brother, and friend.

On October 3, 2018, Chinedu was unarmed and walking down the sidewalk when San Mateo Country Sheriff deputies approached him in Millbrae, California. He asked, "what did I do," and sheriffs responded by tasing him to death.

On February 13th friends, family and activists gathered at the site where he was killed. A break in a Bay Area-wide storm cleared just long enough for the hour long vigil. A small child smiled at the sight of a large photo of his lost relative. Another found that the store doorway next to the gathering made a convenient spot for 1st grade homework. With candles raised high kids and adults alike chanted: "Hey CV! Look down and see, us gathered here in unity!"
https://www.justice4chinedu.com
§Mom was happy to see so many gathered
by No More Tasers Wednesday Feb 13th, 2019 10:39 PM
sm_vigchmom2__1__1_1.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
Despite threat of thunderstorm, about 40 people came out to honor Chinedu
§Quote from Sonia Sotomayor
by No More Tasers Wednesday Feb 13th, 2019 10:39 PM
sm_vigchbillieplus__1__1.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§Kids enjoyed the battery operated candles
by No More Tasers Wednesday Feb 13th, 2019 10:39 PM
sm_vigchkidslights__1_.jpg
original image (1606x1096)
§School night homework in the doorway of a tutoring center
by No More Tasers Wednesday Feb 13th, 2019 10:39 PM
sm_vigchhomework1__1_.jpg
original image (1550x1316)
§Black Lives Matter
by No More Tasers Wednesday Feb 13th, 2019 10:39 PM
sm_vigchblm__1__1.jpg
original image (1745x1238)
