Former Westlands lawyer David Bernhardt working to strip Delta Smelt protections by Dan Bacher

Wednesday Feb 13th, 2019 12:03 PM

The exposure of David Bernhardt’s enormous conflict of interest takes place at a critical time for Delta smelt, salmon and other San Francisco Bay Delta fish populations. For the first time ever, a fish survey that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) conducts every autumn turned up zero Delta smelt throughout the monitoring sites in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta in September, October, November and December 2018.