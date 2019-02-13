



Let us take the streets as we RISE up and say NO to violence against women and Trans people and RESIST militarization and state violence!



Let us RISE to protect women, Trans and Gender non-conforming people, and our children!

Let us RESIST economic exploitation of our women!

Let us UNITE for the self-determination of all oppressed people to fight for their basic rights and livelihood!



*Note* This will be a family friendly march and celebration that will be accessible for children, elders, and people with disabilities. We will also be organizing our own community safety/security team.



Please email

~~~~~

Las miembras de GABRIELA Oakland y nuestrxs aliadxs les invitan a unirse a nosotrxs para una celebración de marzo el 09 de marzo para conmemorar el 111 aniversario del Día Internacional de la Mujer Trabajadora en honor de las primeras mujeres huelguistas en 1908. Únase a nosotrxs a medida que Nos Levantamos, Nos Resistimos y Nos Unimos para construir nuestra resistencia colectiva aquí y en el extranjero!



¡Tomemos las calles mientras NOS ENFRENTAMOS y decimos NO a la violencia contra las mujeres y las personas trans y RESISTEMOS la militarización y la violencia estatal!



¡Levantémonos para proteger a las mujeres, a las personas trans y las que no cumplen con las normas de genero, y a nuestros niños!

¡Resistámonos de la explotación económica de mujeres!

¡UNIENOS para la autodeterminación de todas las personas oprimidas para luchar por sus derechos básicos y sustento!



* Nota * Esta será una marcha para familias y una celebración que será accesible para niños, ancianos y personas con discapacidades. También organizaremos nuestro propio equipo de seguridad / protección de la comunidad.



