Axon Defends Taser Safety at San Mateo Co. Supervisors Meeting About 3 Deaths by Activists Against Axon

Wednesday Feb 13th, 2019 1:57 AM

On February 11, taser manufacturer Axon headlined a Taser Study Session convened by the Board of Supervisors, San Mateo County. The prominence and time given their presentation was not appreciated by the activist community that showed up to rally in front of the Hall of Justice before lining up to enter the chambers. The audience for this hearing consisted almost wholly of people angered by 3 taser murders in San Mateo County in 2018.



Top photo is from Axon's slide presentation showing white members of law enforcement. Photos that follow are from the same presentation, a black man grimaces in pain while being tased. This is Part I of a two part report.

Concerned citizens, estimated to be between 150 and 200 in number, listened to taser manufacturer Axon’s dog and pony show that was first up on the agenda at a “Taser Study Session” in Redwood City early this week. While in the beginning they quietly listened to Axon representatives’ presentation, they couldn’t help but react with laughter when the Axon team stated that the devices cause less serious injuries than pepper spray, dogs or batons, and had never conclusively lead to a fatal electrocution.



Included in the Axon exhibition was a clownish presentation by Axon’s expert witness, a doctor and Axon stockholder, whose off-topic points included human stress caused by earthquakes. But worse than his rambling was his racist powerpoint presentation that featured a horrifying photograph of a black man grimacing while being tased. Audience members called from their seats for the doctor's immediate removal; instead the Supervisors gave him an additional 8 minutes to talk.



Supervisor David Pine questioned Axon attorney Michael Brave about the extensive warnings that are distributed with tasers, especially ones that state that, for certain vulnerable people, tasers may cause or contribute to sudden death. The corporate lawyer answered by saying: ”It's just like ladders and acetaminophen, if you read all of the warnings you'll never use any of those things.” Once again the audience was horrified. Supervisor Pine had called for the hearing last December after the family of Chinedu Okobi and protesters demanded a transparent investigation into the taser murder of Okobi during an arrest in Millbrae by San Mateo County sheriff's deputies.