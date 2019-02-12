top
Peninsula | Police State & Prisons
Rally for Truth and Transparency After Taser Deaths in San Mateo
by Demand Justice for Chinedu Okobi
Tuesday Feb 12th, 2019 1:26 AM
Following the murder of three victims by law enforcement officers using tasers, San Mateo County officials convened a taser study forum to discuss the use of the electroshock devices. A rally at 5:00pm ahead of the forum gave community and family members a chance to cry out, "no more."

Photos by Charles Moehle, Probonophoto. Please credit the photographer.
sm_taserfgranniescenter.jpg
original image (6720x3365)
Convened by the Board of Supervisors of San Mateo County, yesterday's study session came more than four months after the October, 2018, death of 36-year-old Chinedu Okobi. Okobi’s was the third death by taser in 2018 in the the county of San Mateo. It followed a January, 2018, incident in which 34-year-old Warren Ragudo died at the hands of three police officers in Daly City. In addition Ramzi Saad died in August 2018 when four Redwood City police officers attacked the 55-year-old.

All were men of color. All were killed by law enforcement officials using tasers. #Justice4Chinedu is leading the charge to demand truth and transparency in Okobi's case and demanding that the Sheriff change his use of force policy.

Ebele Okobi, sister of Chinedu Okobi asked, "What kind of community does San Mateo want to be?" Cephus Johnson, better known as Oscar Grant's Uncle Bobby, shared words of condolence with the Okobi family and called on activists gathered to keep fighting police brutality. Many faith leaders were present; one called for a moment of silence. The Raging Grannies and Sarah Matlin of North Peninsula Chapter of the ACLU led the crowd in spirited singing.
https://www.justice4chinedu.com
Uncle Bobby displays a photo of Chinedu Okobi
by Demand Justice for Chinedu Okobi Tuesday Feb 12th, 2019 1:26 AM
sm_taserfbobbyplus.jpg
original image (5643x2937)
https://www.justice4chinedu.com
Holding a photo
by Demand Justice for Chinedu Okobi Tuesday Feb 12th, 2019 1:26 AM
sm_taserfholdingphotori.jpg
original image (2854x2419)
https://www.justice4chinedu.com
Sarah Matlin of North Peninsula Chapter ACLU
by Demand Justice for Chinedu Okobi Tuesday Feb 12th, 2019 1:26 AM
sm_taserfsarahmatlinaclu.jpg
original image (6720x3780)
https://www.justice4chinedu.com
Ebele Okobi interviews with press
by Demand Justice for Chinedu Okobi Tuesday Feb 12th, 2019 1:26 AM
sm_taserfebele.jpg
original image (5013x3008)
https://www.justice4chinedu.com
