top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Lakota People's Law Project Event 2-10-2019 Chase Iron Eyes, Nathan Phillips
by AutumnSun
Monday Feb 11th, 2019 2:50 PM
The event was held Sunday night at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium. A large crowd attended to the event to hear Chase Iron Eyes, Nathan Phillips, Nathan's daughter Alethea, attorney Daniel Sheehan, Ann Marie Sayers, Corine Fairbanks, Wounded Knee Decampo, Tatonka Bricca, and many others including Santa Cruz City Council members Chris Krohn and Drew Glover, along with many others.
sm_028.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
They all came to speak about what happened at the at the Lincoln Memorial in February of this year. There was also a moving song by Gina Rene. The event went off without any hitches and was very informative! The pictures include before the event, backstage, the event, and after the event. For more information on the event, please see the link below:
https://www.facebook.com/events/394188054687408/
Also please see more pictures on my Facebook site:
https://www.facebook.com/autumn.sun.58/media_set?set=a.10217302751855881&type=3
§
by AutumnSun Monday Feb 11th, 2019 2:50 PM
sm_015.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Feb 11th, 2019 2:50 PM
sm_036.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Feb 11th, 2019 2:50 PM
sm_053.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Feb 11th, 2019 2:50 PM
sm_058.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Feb 11th, 2019 2:50 PM
sm_076.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Feb 11th, 2019 2:50 PM
sm_082.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Feb 11th, 2019 2:50 PM
sm_101.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Feb 11th, 2019 2:50 PM
sm_111.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Feb 11th, 2019 2:50 PM
sm_116.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Feb 11th, 2019 2:50 PM
sm_121.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Feb 11th, 2019 2:50 PM
sm_123.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Feb 11th, 2019 2:50 PM
sm_126.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Feb 11th, 2019 2:50 PM
sm_144.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Feb 11th, 2019 2:50 PM
sm_149.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Feb 11th, 2019 2:50 PM
sm_188.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Feb 11th, 2019 2:50 PM
sm_190.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Feb 11th, 2019 2:50 PM
sm_209.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Feb 11th, 2019 2:50 PM
sm_272.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Monday Feb 11th, 2019 2:50 PM
sm_237.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 223.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code