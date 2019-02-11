The event was held Sunday night at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium. A large crowd attended to the event to hear Chase Iron Eyes, Nathan Phillips, Nathan's daughter Alethea, attorney Daniel Sheehan, Ann Marie Sayers, Corine Fairbanks, Wounded Knee Decampo, Tatonka Bricca, and many others including Santa Cruz City Council members Chris Krohn and Drew Glover, along with many others.

They all came to speak about what happened at the at the Lincoln Memorial in February of this year. There was also a moving song by Gina Rene. The event went off without any hitches and was very informative! The pictures include before the event, backstage, the event, and after the event. For more information on the event, please see the link below:Also please see more pictures on my Facebook site: