Venezuela has been in the crosshairs of U.S. imperialism since 1999 when then-president Hugo Chávez began implementing socialist reforms using the country's vast oil wealth to fund social programs lifting millions out of poverty. The recent U.S.-orchestrated attempted coup and threats of war are another attempt by Washington to take control of the country's resources for the profit of Wall Street and Big Oil.Join us for study and discussion on the history of Venezuela's Bolivarian Revolution and the facts about the current crisis. Following the study group, join an outreach team to help put up posters and hand out flyers for the Mar. 9 "Hands Off Venezuela" March and Rally.

http://www.answersf.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 11th, 2019 1:56 PM