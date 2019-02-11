From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Study Group: The Truth Behind the U.S. Attacks on Venezuela
Saturday February 16
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
2969 Mission St. near 26th St.
Class/Workshop
ANSWER Coalition
answer [at] answersf.org
4158216545
Venezuela has been in the crosshairs of U.S. imperialism since 1999 when then-president Hugo Chávez began implementing socialist reforms using the country’s vast oil wealth to fund social programs lifting millions out of poverty. The recent U.S.-orchestrated attempted coup and threats of war are another attempt by Washington to take control of the country’s resources for the profit of Wall Street and Big Oil.
Join us for study and discussion on the history of Venezuela’s Bolivarian Revolution and the facts about the current crisis. Following the study group, join an outreach team to help put up posters and hand out flyers for the Mar. 9 “Hands Off Venezuela” March and Rally.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/241505060129084/
http://www.answersf.org
