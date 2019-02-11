



National Security Advisor John Bolton is reading from the same script, declaring a “troika of tyranny” in Latin America (like George W. Bush’s “axis of evil”) as a precursor for regime change first in Venezuela, and then Cuba and Nicaragua. Trump officials are openly talking about seizing Venezuela’s vast oil reserves — the largest in the world.



It is time to stand up and with a clear voice say NO to the newest example of the “Monroe Doctrine,” which the U.S. government has used for over two centuries to repeatedly invade Latin America and Caribbean, control its politics and extract its resources.



The White House aims to overthrow the government of President Nicolás Maduro and replace him with Juan Guaidó. Guaidó is a U.S.-trained operative who was unknown to the vast majority of Venezuelans before he proclaimed him-self president — at Vice President Mike Pence’s urging. Although Guaidó has the backing of Trump, the CIA, and the Republican and Democratic Party leaderships alike, huge numbers of Venezuelans have marched to reject this coup and defend their independence.



The San Francisco action will be held in conjunction with the National March on Washington on March 16.



Initial Signers of the National March:



ANSWER Coalition • CodePink • Black Alliance for Peace • Veterans for Peace • Alliance for Global Justice Popular Resistance • Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee • Haïti Liberté International Support Haiti Network • Popular Education Project • Abby Martin, journalist, The Empire Files • Dr. Jill Stein, 2016 Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jared Ball, Prof. of Communication Studies, Morgan State Univ., imixwhatilike • Medea Benjamin, CodePink • Cindy Sheehan, Cindy Sheehan’s Soapbox • Berthony Dupont, Director, Haïti Liberté • Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, constitutional rights attorney • Max Blumenthal, journalist • Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer, Black Alliance for Peace • Mike Prysner, Iraq War veteran, producer, The Empire files • Dr. George Ciccariello-Maher, author • Dr. Anthony Monteiro, Saturday Free School • Dr. Jodi Dean, Prof. of Political Science, Hobart & William Smith Colleges • Gloria La Riva, National Coordinator, Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee • Kim Ives, journalist • Anoa Changa, host, The Way With Anoa • Dan Cohen, journalist and filmmaker • Chuck Kaufman, National Co-Coordinator, Alliance for Global Justice • Eugene Puryear, Stop Police Terror Project • Jeanette Charles and Lucas Koerner, Venezuela Analysis • Margaret Flowers, Co-Coordinator, Popular Resistance • Kevin Zeese, Co-Coordinator, Popular Resistance • Dan Kovalik, author and human rights lawyer • Mahdi Bray, National Director, American Muslim Alliance (AMA)



