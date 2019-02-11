Slingshot turns 31 years old - 1988 - 2019



Meet authors from the last 31 years, learn how you can get involved in Slingshot for the next 31 years, look at a display of back issues.



plus (as always) Vegan chocolate cake, zany free raffle for door prizes, get copies of issue #128 of the paper, maybe snacks, maybe music



http://slingshotcollective.org

