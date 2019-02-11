From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Party for 31 years of Slingshot newspaper publishing
|Sunday March 10
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave - Berkeley - 510 540 0751 - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - across from La Pena - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck
|Class/Workshop
|slingshot collective
Slingshot turns 31 years old - 1988 - 2019
Meet authors from the last 31 years, learn how you can get involved in Slingshot for the next 31 years, look at a display of back issues.
plus (as always) Vegan chocolate cake, zany free raffle for door prizes, get copies of issue #128 of the paper, maybe snacks, maybe music
http://http//slingshotcollective.org
http://http//slingshotcollective.org
