|Slingshot new volunteer meeting / article brainstorm for issue #129
|Date
|Sunday March 17
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Location Details
|Long Haul infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705 - 510 540 0751 - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - corner of Shattuck and Woolsey across from La Pena
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|slingshot collective
|
Kick-off meeting to create Slingshot issue #129. Slingshot is an independent radical newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.
* Brainstorm articles for next issue
* Discussion forum for your article ideas
* Orientation on how you can submit articles, art, photographs
* Help us discuss our audience and themes for the next issue
* Discuss fundraising and distribution
* Your chance to comment on Slingshot
Everyone is welcome.
Issue #129 is due out on April 20, 2019
Deadline for Issue #129 is April 6, 2019
http://http//slingshotcollective.org
