Labor Archives Annual Program



"Lucha Obrera: Latinos and their Unions in Mid-Twentieth-Century San Francisco"



Historian Eduardo Contreras will discuss the centrality of unions and labor organizing in Latino life from the 1930s to the 1950s. Drawing on material from his new book, Latinos and the Liberal City: Politics and Protest in San Francisco (UPenn Press, 2019), Contreras will explain how unionization transformed Latinos into political actors and how the pursuit of rights, power, and recognition emanated -- first and foremost -- from their unions. Contreras conducted a considerable amount of research for this book at the Labor Archives and Research Center (LARC) at San Francisco State University.



Where: ILWU Local 34 hall, 4 Berry Street, San Francisco (at 2nd Street on the Embarcadero next to Giant's Stadium)

When: Friday February 22nd | Refreshments at 6:30pm, program at 7:00pm



Refreshments courtesy Knight's Catering (represented by UNITE HERE Local 2)



Can't make the 22nd? Join us at SFSU on February 21st for another chance to hear Eduardo Contreras!



Where: Labor Archives and Research Center, J. Paul Leonard Library 4th floor, 1630 Holloway Avenue, San Francisco

When: Thursday February 21st | 5:30pm to 7:00pm



Both events are free and open to public | Wheelchair accessible





