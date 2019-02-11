From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|"Lucha Obrera: Latinos and their Unions in Mid-Twentieth-Century SF
|Friday February 22
|6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
|ILWU Local 34 hall, 4 Berry Street, San Francisco (at 2nd Street on the Embarcadero next to Giant's Stadium)
|Speaker
|Labor Archives
