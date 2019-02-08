

Monday February 11, 2019 3:00 PM

Japanese Consulate

275 Battery St near California St.

San Francisco



Join No Nukes Action when we have our monthly action at the San Francisco Japanese Consulate to opposed the restarting of Japan’s nuclear plants. The Abe government has claimed that it has “decontaminated" Fukushima and is coercing the refugees and their children and families to return to the area or lose their housing subsidies. The facts are that the melted nuclear rods are still highly dangerous and hot requiring thousands of tons of water. The government wants to release this radioactive water which is in hundreds of tanks surround the plants into the Pacifica ocean despite the opposition of fisherman and the community.



In order to get the 2020 Olympics the Abe government claimed that Fukushima problem had been solved and that it was “decontaminated”. This is was an overt brazen lie and falsification of the real situation and show the real political charter of the Abe government.

At the same time, there is an increase in the amount of cesium in the waters around Fukushima nearly eight years after the explosion of the nuclear plants and contamination of Fukushima, Japan and the world. The Abe government is also pushing for militarization and removal of Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution that prevents military interventions outside Japan. They are also pushing for a new US military base in Okinawa despite the opposition of the mass of Okinawan people and the governor. This base would also have US nuclear ships and weapons which is presently against the US Japan Security Agreement. The US has already violated this agreement many times and used Okinawa as a base for illegal wars around the world.

The majority of Japanese people are opposed to restarting Japan’s nuclear plants including the previous 3 prime ministers who are worried that Japan would be destroyed with another disaster like Fukushima. Again this shows that the Abe government has contempt for the people it supposedly represents. Join the rally and speak out.



Defend the people of Fukushima, Japan and the world.

Stop The Restart of Japan NUKE Plants

Defend the Children and People of Fukushima



For more event information:

http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com



Radioactive cesium above legal limit detected in fish caught off Fukushima

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/02/02/national/science-health/limit-cesium-detected-fish-caught-off-fukushima/#.XFXn5i2ZPxU



JIJI

FEB 2, 2019



FUKUSHIMA - Radioactive cesium exceeding the state limit has been detected in fish caught off Fukushima Prefecture for the first time in about four years, the prefecture’s fisheries cooperatives association has said.

The cesium level of 161 becquerels per kilogram, exceeding the limit of 100, was detected in a skate, a type of ray, caught at a depth of 62 meters during test fishing Thursday.

The association stopped the shipments of skates caught in the waters. The fish will be taken off the market until safety is confirmed.

The prefecture will collect more samples for research and the central government will judge the safety of the fish.

In radiation checks of fish by the Fukushima Prefectural Government, a cesium level exceeding the limit was last detected in a stone flounder in March 2015, at 140 becquerels per kilogram.

The prefecture is home to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.



Alarm triggered at onetime nuclear fuel facility in Ibaraki after radioactive substances leaked

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/01/30/national/alarm-sounded-nuclear-facility-ibaraki/#.XFJMHy2ZPxU

STAFF REPORT, KYODO

JAN 30, 2019



An alarm was triggered at a onetime nuclear fuel manufacturing facility Wednesday after radioactive substances leaked from materials that were being transferred at a facility operated by the Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA) in Tokai, Ibaraki Prefecture, officials with the company said.

All nine of the workers who were in the room when the radiation leak occurred were cleared with no ill affects to their health, JAEA official Shinichi Nishikawa told a news conference.

Sensors outside the facility, called the Nuclear Fuel Cycle Engineering Laboratories, did not record abnormal radiation levels, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Officials later told the news conference that they would begin processing the site as soon as possible to determine how much radioactive material had been leaked and if it was still leaking.

The warning alarm that detects radioactive materials went off at around 2:30 p.m. as workers were removing radioactive materials — which were contained in a plastic bag — from sealed-up equipment that had been used for experiments.

The mixed oxide fuel (MOX) and plutonium was being kept in a sealed glove box container for future research.

The alarm is set up in an area of the facility where MOX nuclear fuel made by extracting plutonium from spent nuclear fuel and mixing it with uranium was once produced.

The facility halted production of nuclear fuel in 2001. Currently, workers are dismantling the structure and collecting nuclear fuel that is stored within the facility, NHK said.

In June 2017, a JAEA research facility in the town of Oarai, Ibaraki Prefecture, was the scene of another leak of radioactive substances, including powdered plutonium, when a plastic bag containing nuclear fuel remnants exploded, exposing five of the workers who were handling the materials.



IAEA Urges Patience For Fukushima Nuclear Cleanup



https://cleantechnica.com/2019/02/08/iaea-urges-patience-for-fukushima-nuclear-cleanup/



February 8th, 2019 by Joshua S Hill



The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) completed its fourth review mission in November of Japan’s efforts in decommissioning and cleaning up the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station following the disastrous but accidental nuclear disaster of March 2011 and has urged patience and public transparency as radioactive fuel debris is removed.



It has been nearly eight years since I began covering the nuclear disaster which took place at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in the Ōkuma, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan. In what was a dramatically unfortunate chain of events — starting with the magnitude 9 Tōhoku earthquake which caused a mammoth tsunami that swept across the Japanese mainland and killed tens of thousands of people — the tsunami disabled emergency generators at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, preventing operators from controlling and operating the pumps needed to cool the reactors. This lack of cooling led to three nuclear meltdowns, hydrogen-air explosions, and the release of radioactive material from Units 1, 2, and 3.



In the time since the disaster the power plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) has been working hand-in-hand with the Japanese Government and the International Atomic Energy Agency to begin the long task of cleaning up and decommissioning the site safely. The IAEA has sent several teams of experts to assess and provide expert advice over the years as TEPCO and other government entities have worked to mitigate and prevent any further contamination and leakages. While the cleanup has not been without its issues, and contamination has occurred throughout the aftermath of the disaster, the mission report of the International Peer Review Mission on Mid-and-Long-Term Roadmap Towards the Decommissioning of TEPCO’s Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station — which was completed in November 2018 — revealed “that significant progress has already been accomplished to move Fukushima Daiichi from an emergency situation to a stabilized situation” and that this progress “should allow the focus of more resources for detailed planning and implementation of the decommissioning project of the whole site with considerations extended up to the completion of the decommissioning.”







Members of the IAEA’s fourth peer review mission of Japan’s plans to decommission Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, during a visit to the accident-stricken site on 7 November 2018

“Given the severity of the challenges faced from the outset of the accident, one can only be impressed by the dedication and the achievements of the people involved,” said team leader Christophe Xerri, Director of the IAEA’s Division of Nuclear Fuel Cycle and Waste Technology, in November. “Despite these achievements, many challenges remain to be tackled in the decommissioning process, and ensuring safety in this complex situation requires sustained daily attention.”



The new report follows up on original analysis presented to Japanese authorities in November and finds that the “risk reduction strategy is being implemented at a pace commensurate with the challenges of the site-specific situation.” That being said, however, “the IAEA Review Team continues to identify water management as critical to the sustainability of decommissioning activities” and has urged for a decision for the disposition of contaminated water to “be taken urgently engaging all stakeholders.”



Specifically, the IAEA Review Team determined that it is necessary to determine an end-game for the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) sooner rather than later, considering that “the volume of ALPS treated water [is] expected to reach the planned tank capacity of 1.37 million [metres-cubed] within the coming three to four years, and considering current site facility plan for space allocations, and that further treatment and control of the stored water before disposition would be needed for implementation of any of the five solutions considered by the Japanese Government.” (For more on TEPCO’s contaminated water treatment, see here.)



Further, but regarding the retrieval and end-game of radioactive fuel debris, the report’s authors state that “there should be a clear implementation plan defined to safely manage the retrieved material” and that “TEPCO should ensure that appropriate containers and storage capacity are available before starting the fuel debris retrieval.”



There is therefore need for immediate decisionmaking but long-term patience and goals in place to thoroughly address the large amount of radioactive and contaminated waste. The Associated Press recently quoted Dale Klein, a former US Nuclear Regulatory Commission chairman who heads a TEPCO reform committee, as saying in a recent interview that the Fukushima Daiichi decommissioning should not be rushed, despite the desire to wrap this up as quickly as possible. “It’s much better to do it right than do it fast,” he said, adding that, “Clearly, the longer you wait, the less the radiation is.” Klein added that he would be “astounded” if the current schedule remains unchanged throughout the long-term process.





Near site of Fukushima nuclear disaster, a shattered town and scattered lives

