Nathan Phillips and Chase Iron Eyes at the Civic Center
Date Sunday February 10
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium 307 Church St, Santa Cruz, California 95060
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorLakota People's Law Project
Please join Nathan Phillips and Lakota People’s Law Project Attorney Chase Iron Eyes as they discuss the recent incident in Washington D.C. involving Nathan and two antagonistic groups at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium (307 Church St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060) @ 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 10. The Lakota People’s Law Project was among the core organizers of the Indigenous People’s March two weeks ago. Nathan himself was actively disrespected in various ways that day. But he stood strong for peace with justice, using a drum and song. Nathan and Chase will be in Santa Cruz for a special event on February 10th at 7 p.m. to share their experiences with you. Our chief counsel Daniel Sheehan and other special guests will join us to provide context and analysis. We look forward to answering any questions you have about what happened on the ground—and in the retellings by the media. Please RSVP HERE: lakotalaw.org/our-actions/santa-cruz-stands. And we hope you’ll share our FB event page with your friends and loved ones.
For more event information:
http://lakotalaw.org/our-actions/santa-cru...
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 8th, 2019 1:36 PM
