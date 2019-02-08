From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest DefenseView other events for the week of 2/16/2019
|Air Pollution Community Summit
|Date
|Saturday February 16
|Time
|10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|Richmond City Recreation Center, 3230 Macdonald Ave., Richmond
|Event Type
|Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Janet Johnson
|
Worried about the health effects of toxic air pollution in West Contra Costa County? Wondering what you can do about it?Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 8th, 2019 11:40 AM
A state bill signed into law more than a year ago, AB 617, provides for extensive, intensive air pollution monitoring in communities affected by hazardous air pollution. Because of its mix of industrial and transportation pollution sources, Richmond/San Pablo was one of seven environmental justice communities identified for monitoring.
WHAT: A free Community Summit about this process
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
WHERE: Richmond City Recreation Center, 3230 Macdonald Ave.
RSVP: Not mandatory but appreciated, here: link
Free childcare for children 3 and older. Lunch and snacks provided. You don’t have to be a Richmond/San Pablo resident to participate and become involved.
This is a chance to get in on the ground floor of an important community air monitoring process.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network