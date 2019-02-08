



A state bill signed into law more than a year ago, AB 617, provides for extensive, intensive air pollution monitoring in communities affected by hazardous air pollution. Because of its mix of industrial and transportation pollution sources, Richmond/San Pablo was one of seven environmental justice communities identified for monitoring.



WHAT: A free Community Summit about this process

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Richmond City Recreation Center, 3230 Macdonald Ave.

RSVP: Not mandatory but appreciated, here:



Free childcare for children 3 and older. Lunch and snacks provided. You don’t have to be a Richmond/San Pablo resident to participate and become involved.



This is a chance to get in on the ground floor of an important community air monitoring process.

