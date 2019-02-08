top
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 2/16/2019
Air Pollution Community Summit
Date Saturday February 16
Time 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Richmond City Recreation Center, 3230 Macdonald Ave., Richmond
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorJanet Johnson
Worried about the health effects of toxic air pollution in West Contra Costa County? Wondering what you can do about it?

A state bill signed into law more than a year ago, AB 617, provides for extensive, intensive air pollution monitoring in communities affected by hazardous air pollution. Because of its mix of industrial and transportation pollution sources, Richmond/San Pablo was one of seven environmental justice communities identified for monitoring.

WHAT: A free Community Summit about this process
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
WHERE: Richmond City Recreation Center, 3230 Macdonald Ave.
RSVP: Not mandatory but appreciated, here: link

Free childcare for children 3 and older. Lunch and snacks provided. You don’t have to be a Richmond/San Pablo resident to participate and become involved.

This is a chance to get in on the ground floor of an important community air monitoring process.
sm_air_pollution_masks.jpeg
original image (1023x575)
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 8th, 2019 11:40 AM
