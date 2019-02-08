U.S. Hands Off Venezuela Rally



Rally to demand U.S. Hands Off Venezuela in support of the elected Maduro Bolivarian government



We demand:

No U.S. Coup!

- No troops

- No sanctions

- Return Venezuelan money to the legitimate Maduro government

- No proxy interventions (i.e. through Colombia or Brazil)

Recognize the elected Maduro Bolivarian government

No recognition of the self-imposed, rogue Guaidò "government"



Initiated by: We Are All Venezuela, Marcha Patriótica - Capítulo California, Task Force on the Americas, Communist Workers League



Additional endorsers:

- The Campaign To End US and Canada Sanctions Against Venezuela

- Cindy Sheehan's Soapbox Radio Show

- March on the Pentagon

- International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity

- Answer Coalition Bay Area

- Party for Socialism and Liberation - San Francisco

- Workers World Party - Bay Area

- Alliance For Global Justice

- Socialist Organizer

- Peace and Freedom Party Alameda County Executive Committee

- Arab Resource and Organizing Center

- Haiti Action Committee

- Network in Solidarity with the People of Guatemala

- GABRIELA Oakland

- United National Anti-war Coalition

- Canal H2O TV,

- Cuba Solidarity Campaign, UK

- Campaign for International Co-operation and Disarmament

- Professor Peter Phillips, former Director of Project Censored

- Prof. Dr. Richard Sorg, Hamburg, Germany

- Ann Garrison, journalist, Black Agenda Report, KPFA, San Francisco Bay View



The U.S. has tried to overthrow the Bolivarian government of Venezuela ever since Hugo Chavez was first elected. Due to the massive support by both the people and the military the U.S. has been thus far unsuccessful in overturning the Venezuelan government. Now the U.S. is organizing a coup using Juan Guaidó, the self-proclaimed right-wing “president”, who was never elected and is unknown. However, Nicolas Maduro was re-elected in May, 2018 by a majority of the people of Venezuela.



Because the Bolivarian government has held control over their oil resources, has initiated great reforms in the areas of education, health care, agriculture, and influenced popular movements throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, the U.S. has defined Venezuela as an enemy that must be destroyed.



The U.S. has caused great suffering with their harsh economic sanctions, freezing Venezuelan bank accounts from oil sales, support of many right-wing coup attempts, and manipulation of the media throughout Latin America with lies about Venezuela. The U.S. never offered humanitarian aid until it could be a tool for the Guaidó coup.

https://www.facebook.com/events/3666296407... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 8th, 2019 9:47 AM