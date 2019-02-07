top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Central Valley | Arts + Action
View other events for the week of 2/20/2019
Black History Month Business Mixer ~ Old Sacramento Waterfront
Date Wednesday February 20
Time 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
LiBush International Connections
112 K Street
Old Sacramento, CA 95814
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorMichael Harris
Emailblackagriculture [at] yahoo.com
Phone916-346-3327
Everyone is invited to join our 2019 Black History Month Business Mixer.

Join the leaders from the Old Sacramento Visitor's Center and our friends throughout the Old Sacramento Merchants help us include and celebrate past, present and future contributions by people of Pan African Ancestry,

n 1849, the pulse of the California Gold Rush in the mining towns of Coloma Negro Bar, Negro Hill, Mormon Island, Massechettues Flats, along with the inland Ports of Stockton and Sacramento Placerville were filled the excitement.

Free and enslaved people of Pan African Heritage were a very intergal part of the Pre-California Gold Rush Era, (1840 - 1875), and transition from Alta California, Mexico, Military Rule and California Statehood.

Come and help us celebrate the past, present and future contributions by people of Pan African Ancestry and share plans for diversity and inclusion throughout the new Old Sacramento Waterfront experience.
old_sacramento.jpg
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 7th, 2019 12:38 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 178.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code