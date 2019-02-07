From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Black History Month Business Mixer ~ Old Sacramento Waterfront
|Wednesday February 20
|5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
LiBush International Connections
112 K Street
Old Sacramento, CA 95814
|Meeting
|Michael Harris
|blackagriculture [at] yahoo.com
|916-346-3327
Everyone is invited to join our 2019 Black History Month Business Mixer.
Join the leaders from the Old Sacramento Visitor's Center and our friends throughout the Old Sacramento Merchants help us include and celebrate past, present and future contributions by people of Pan African Ancestry,
n 1849, the pulse of the California Gold Rush in the mining towns of Coloma Negro Bar, Negro Hill, Mormon Island, Massechettues Flats, along with the inland Ports of Stockton and Sacramento Placerville were filled the excitement.
Free and enslaved people of Pan African Heritage were a very intergal part of the Pre-California Gold Rush Era, (1840 - 1875), and transition from Alta California, Mexico, Military Rule and California Statehood.
Come and help us celebrate the past, present and future contributions by people of Pan African Ancestry and share plans for diversity and inclusion throughout the new Old Sacramento Waterfront experience.
