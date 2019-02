Free Admission, Food and Drinks

Registration:

Volunteer Form:

http://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfxmtmj00bF-vEC82J_sF-K3scpO7U2LwJMVWECK9DlLDEjug/viewform?fbclid=IwAR2MNrG1zPmquuI6HdYzlPNef9CNEzj8FCxR21UaM2wWud5BAt1g_Cb-WHU

Conference dedicated to share knowledge regarding workers rights and provide safety net resources.

Event will feature "how to" workshops on immigration, housing, safety net, and workers rights

Resource Fair

Workshops

Special Speakers

Cultural Performances

FREE Food and Drinks and Child Care will be provided

For More Information:

Participate in “How to” and “know your rights” workshops to address wage theft, workers rights, discrimination, immigration, housing, gender equity, disability, and other employment resources

https://www.facebook.com/events/2170294799...