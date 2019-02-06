From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|J4W-Justice for Workers
|Date
|Saturday February 23
|Time
|9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Yerba Buena High School
1855 Lucretia Ave
San Jose, CA 95122
|Event Type
|Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Clara County Wage Theft Coalition
|
Justice for Workers
Free Admission, Food and Drinks
Registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf-LaTHa1gH7iNVldfrYYIrkyLDMp_MatGiYIfvCS6H5YT7Yg/viewform
Volunteer Form:
http://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfxmtmj00bF-vEC82J_sF-K3scpO7U2LwJMVWECK9DlLDEjug/viewform?fbclid=IwAR2MNrG1zPmquuI6HdYzlPNef9CNEzj8FCxR21UaM2wWud5BAt1g_Cb-WHU
Conference dedicated to share knowledge regarding workers rights and provide safety net resources.
Event will feature "how to" workshops on immigration, housing, safety net, and workers rights
Resource Fair
Workshops
Special Speakers
Cultural Performances
FREE Food and Drinks and Child Care will be provided
For More Information: wttfscc [at] gmail.com 408-250-9245
Participate in “How to” and “know your rights” workshops to address wage theft, workers rights, discrimination, immigration, housing, gender equity, disability, and other employment resources
Information will be presented in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Tagalog
https://www.facebook.com/events/2170294799...
