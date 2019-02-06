top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: South Bay | Labor & Workers
View other events for the week of 2/23/2019
J4W-Justice for Workers
Date Saturday February 23
Time 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Yerba Buena High School
1855 Lucretia Ave
San Jose, CA 95122
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorSanta Clara County Wage Theft Coalition
Justice for Workers
Free Admission, Food and Drinks
Registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf-LaTHa1gH7iNVldfrYYIrkyLDMp_MatGiYIfvCS6H5YT7Yg/viewform
Volunteer Form:
http://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfxmtmj00bF-vEC82J_sF-K3scpO7U2LwJMVWECK9DlLDEjug/viewform?fbclid=IwAR2MNrG1zPmquuI6HdYzlPNef9CNEzj8FCxR21UaM2wWud5BAt1g_Cb-WHU
Conference dedicated to share knowledge regarding workers rights and provide safety net resources.
Event will feature "how to" workshops on immigration, housing, safety net, and workers rights
Resource Fair
Workshops
Special Speakers
Cultural Performances
FREE Food and Drinks and Child Care will be provided
For More Information: wttfscc [at] gmail.com 408-250-9245
Participate in “How to” and “know your rights” workshops to address wage theft, workers rights, discrimination, immigration, housing, gender equity, disability, and other employment resources
Information will be presented in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Tagalog
sm_justice4workers_english.jpg
original image (720x960)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2170294799...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 6th, 2019 8:28 PM
§
by Santa Clara County Wage Theft Coalition Wednesday Feb 6th, 2019 8:28 PM
sm_justice4workers_spanish.jpg
original image (720x960)
https://www.facebook.com/events/2170294799...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 178.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code