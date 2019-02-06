From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Public Hearing on Policing in the Homeless Community: Oakland
|Saturday February 16
|11:30 AM - 3:30 PM
|Taylor Memorial Church 1188 12th St., Oakland, CA
|Other
|Oakland Police Commission
How do Oakland Police treat those who are homeless? What changes are needed in police department policy?Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 6th, 2019 1:41 PM
