Discover Systemic Institutional Racism Seeking to Destroy the Legacy of Negro Bar, CA

Wednesday Feb 6th, 2019 12:04 AM by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Together, we can begin to quantify and qualify systemic institutional racism, ongoing disenfranchisement unique to "previous condition of servitude" and unacknowledged second class citizenship mandated by the 1849 California Constitutional Convention.

Today, the Sacramento Metropolitan Region hosts the Capital City of our 5th largest global economy. The profound hidden secret, 170 years of systemic institutional racism is uncovered during 2019 California Black History Month.



Throughout 2019 the California State Legislature will consider exploring a "deeper dive" beyond the tip of a vast iceberg of "hidden figures" of California Pan African Heritage who challenged demonic systemic institutional racism.



Today, our new 2019 California Pan African Heritage exploration will finally challenges the very values and beliefs sacred to a false Western Hemisphere story predicated upon a misguided Italian Seamen, deceiving both Spanish and Portuguese Government officials, while under false pretense enjoyed the full support of the Roman Catholic Church.



For generations, people of Pan African Ancestry were documented throughout the Western Hemisphere long before Columbus voyages across the sea, yet considered "pagan" and uncivilized.



Here in Alta California, at the beginning of the end of Mexican rule in 1846, Columbus was once again celebrated, as seen in the California State Capitol Rotunda today, mandating a strange story.



170 years ago, 1849 marks the pivotal year where the establishment of the Gold Rush towns of Negro Bar, Negro Hill, Sacramento and Stockton will be celebrated in a good way.



By year's end in 1849, the complete destruction of any possible retention of vast economic opportunity for people of Pan African Ancestry was systemically complete and hidden from view for 170 years.



2019, Black History Month, a study of Black Migration, is poised for the back story, as a United States Congressional Commission may omit any mention of Alta and Baja California, as they commemorate an amazing story...#1619-2019.



Our California story predates a 400 year journey to Mexico where pirate ships carrying prisoners of war, enslaved from along the Kwanza River Basin, Angola were taken to the established King James English Colony along the James River in Virginia.



By the end of 1849, the first California State Legislature, inaugural address by the first California Governor specifically targeted people of Pan African Ancestry with the new English Common Laws, "California Apartheid."



Impacts from the 1852 California Fugitive Slave Act are still seen and best understood reviewing the values and belief from the 1858 Dred Scott Supreme Court decision that unfolded in a special way in California.



Together, we will can finally acknowledge our unique journey in the "California Dream" and ferret out ongoing impacts that contribute to unusual challenges and real barriers toward participating in a global marketplace of expansive blessings.