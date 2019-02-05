top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Police State & Prisons
Rally Prior to Taser Forum: Demand Truth and Transparency of DA, Sheriff
Date Monday February 11
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Location Details
400 County Center
(Rally is in the Courtyard)
Redwood City CA 94063
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorJustice4Chinedu/Raging Grannies Action League
Emailregina.islas [at] gmail.com
Phone6504847706
What: Rally prior to San Mateo County Taser Forum to demand Truth and Transparency in San Mateo County from all elected officials: SMC Board of Supervisors, District Attorney, Sheriff and Coroner

When: Monday, February 11 th , 5:00 – 6:00 pm (prior to SM County Public Taser Forum)
Where: 400 County Center courtyard RWC CA 94063

Tasers used by law enforcement have resulted in the recent deaths of 3 people in San Mateo County: Chinedu Okobi - Oct 3, 2018, Warren Ragudo – Jan 16, 2018, and Ramsey Saad – August 13, 2018.

#Justice4Chinedu, the Raging Grannies Action League, and members of the faith community call on District Attorney Wagstaffe to immediately release all the videos and 911 Call logs for Oct 3, 2018 in the matter of the murder of Chinedu Valentine Okobi, on Oct 3, 2018 in Millbrae, CA by five (5) SMC Sheriff Deputies.

#Justice4Chinedu explains: “It has been over 120 days since the murder of Chinedu Valentine Okobi at the hands of San Mateo County Sheriff's officers.”

Justice4Chinedu is a group of Okobi family and friends together with community activists seeking justice in this matter and transparency in the process.

The Raging Grannies are social justice activists, all women old enough to be grandmothers

Concerned community members encouraged to attend.
https://www.justice4chinedu.com/
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 5th, 2019 4:56 PM
