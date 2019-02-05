From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Police State & PrisonsView other events for the week of 2/11/2019
|Rally Prior to Taser Forum: Demand Truth and Transparency of DA, Sheriff
|Date
|Monday February 11
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
400 County Center
(Rally is in the Courtyard)
Redwood City CA 94063
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Justice4Chinedu/Raging Grannies Action League
|regina.islas [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|6504847706
|
What: Rally prior to San Mateo County Taser Forum to demand Truth and Transparency in San Mateo County from all elected officials: SMC Board of Supervisors, District Attorney, Sheriff and Coroner
When: Monday, February 11 th , 5:00 – 6:00 pm (prior to SM County Public Taser Forum)
Where: 400 County Center courtyard RWC CA 94063
Tasers used by law enforcement have resulted in the recent deaths of 3 people in San Mateo County: Chinedu Okobi - Oct 3, 2018, Warren Ragudo – Jan 16, 2018, and Ramsey Saad – August 13, 2018.
#Justice4Chinedu, the Raging Grannies Action League, and members of the faith community call on District Attorney Wagstaffe to immediately release all the videos and 911 Call logs for Oct 3, 2018 in the matter of the murder of Chinedu Valentine Okobi, on Oct 3, 2018 in Millbrae, CA by five (5) SMC Sheriff Deputies.
#Justice4Chinedu explains: “It has been over 120 days since the murder of Chinedu Valentine Okobi at the hands of San Mateo County Sheriff's officers.”
Justice4Chinedu is a group of Okobi family and friends together with community activists seeking justice in this matter and transparency in the process.
The Raging Grannies are social justice activists, all women old enough to be grandmothers
Concerned community members encouraged to attend.
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 5th, 2019 4:56 PM
https://www.justice4chinedu.com/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network