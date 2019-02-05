top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War
Protest War Criminal Madeleine Albright
Date Tuesday February 05
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Kaiser Permanente Arena
140 Front Street
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorFood Not Bombs (Global)
A FASCIST TALKS ABOUT FASCISM

Bookshop Santa Cruz Presents:
War Criminal Madeleine Albright at the Kaiser Permanente Arena

140 Front Street
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Protest starts at 6:00 PM


In her infamous 1996 interview with “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl, Stahl cited the U.S.-U.N. imposed sanctions on Iraq during Bill Clinton’s administration that were said to have led to the deaths of over 500,000 children in Iraq.

Lesley Stahl on U.S. sanctions against Iraq: We have heard that a half million children have died. I mean, that's more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it? Secretary of State Madeleine Albright: I think this is a very hard choice, but the price–we think the price is worth it.

1996 interview with “60 Minutes”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RM0uvgHKZe8


She writes that she argued with Colin Powell for the use of military force by asking, "What's the point of you saving this superb military for, Colin, if we can't use it?"
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Madeleine Albright ProtestFree Speech MattersWednesday Feb 6th, 2019 3:33 PM
