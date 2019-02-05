



Bookshop Santa Cruz Presents:

War Criminal Madeleine Albright at the Kaiser Permanente Arena



140 Front Street

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Protest starts at 6:00 PM





In her infamous 1996 interview with “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl, Stahl cited the U.S.-U.N. imposed sanctions on Iraq during Bill Clinton’s administration that were said to have led to the deaths of over 500,000 children in Iraq.



Lesley Stahl on U.S. sanctions against Iraq: We have heard that a half million children have died. I mean, that's more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it? Secretary of State Madeleine Albright: I think this is a very hard choice, but the price–we think the price is worth it.



1996 interview with “60 Minutes”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RM0uvgHKZe8





