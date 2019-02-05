



Discussion will follow the film.



View trailer:



$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.



Facebook event:

"I Am Not Your Negro" envisions the book James Baldwin never finished, a radical narration about race in America, using the writer’s original words, as read by actor Samuel L. Jackson. Alongside a flood of rich archival material, the film draws upon Baldwin’s notes on the lives and assassinations of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King Jr. to explore and bring a fresh and radical perspective to the current racial narrative in America. (93 min., 2016)Discussion will follow the film.View trailer: http://www.pbs.org/independentlens/films/i-am-not-your-negro/ $3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2005185432864285/

http://www.pslweb.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 5th, 2019 9:13 AM