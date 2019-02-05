From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Black History Month Film "I Am Not Your Negro"
|Friday February 15
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|2969 Mission St., btwn 25th and 26th St.
|Screening
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|415-821-6171
"I Am Not Your Negro" envisions the book James Baldwin never finished, a radical narration about race in America, using the writer’s original words, as read by actor Samuel L. Jackson. Alongside a flood of rich archival material, the film draws upon Baldwin’s notes on the lives and assassinations of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King Jr. to explore and bring a fresh and radical perspective to the current racial narrative in America. (93 min., 2016)
Discussion will follow the film.
View trailer: http://www.pbs.org/independentlens/films/i-am-not-your-negro/
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2005185432864285/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org
http://www.pslweb.org
