Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
Black History Month Film "I Am Not Your Negro"
Date Friday February 15
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
2969 Mission St., btwn 25th and 26th St.
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
"I Am Not Your Negro" envisions the book James Baldwin never finished, a radical narration about race in America, using the writer’s original words, as read by actor Samuel L. Jackson. Alongside a flood of rich archival material, the film draws upon Baldwin’s notes on the lives and assassinations of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King Jr. to explore and bring a fresh and radical perspective to the current racial narrative in America. (93 min., 2016)

Discussion will follow the film.

View trailer: http://www.pbs.org/independentlens/films/i-am-not-your-negro/

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2005185432864285/
For more event information:
http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 5th, 2019 9:13 AM
