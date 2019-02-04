top
Related Categories: East Bay | Media Activism & Independent Media
Liberated Lens film night: free screening of Roma & discussion
Date Sunday February 10
Time 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorLiberated Lens
One of the biggest film awards contenders (including the upcoming Oscars) this year is likely to be Roma, the latest film from Gravity and Children of Men director Alfonso Cuarón, but it’s nothing like either of those two films. Instead, the filmmaker has crafted a family drama that many critics are calling a masterpiece. The film is inspired by Cuarón's life and portrays a year in the life of a middle-class family's maid in the political turmoil of Mexico City in 1970s.
The film was praised by most critics and criticized by some.
Come see for yourself whether the film is worth the Oscars (or if the content is problematic) and join the discussion afterwards!

For more event information:
https://liberatedlens.org/
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 4th, 2019 7:01 PM
by Liberated Lens Monday Feb 4th, 2019 8:54 PM
