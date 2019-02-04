From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Liberated Lens film night: free screening of Roma & discussion
|Date
|Sunday February 10
|Time
|5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Liberated Lens
|
One of the biggest film awards contenders (including the upcoming Oscars) this year is likely to be Roma, the latest film from Gravity and Children of Men director Alfonso Cuarón, but it’s nothing like either of those two films. Instead, the filmmaker has crafted a family drama that many critics are calling a masterpiece. The film is inspired by Cuarón's life and portrays a year in the life of a middle-class family's maid in the political turmoil of Mexico City in 1970s.
The film was praised by most critics and criticized by some.
Come see for yourself whether the film is worth the Oscars (or if the content is problematic) and join the discussion afterwards!
https://liberatedlens.org/
§flyer
here is a flyer
