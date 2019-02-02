top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | San Francisco | Media Activism & Independent Media
Blast from the Past: SF Bay Guardian "Best of the Bay" Awards for Indybay
by Dave Id
Saturday Feb 2nd, 2019 2:38 PM
"Best of the Bay" awards for the San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center (Indybay) in the early 2000s included "Local Hero" and "Best Way to Find Out If Your Friend's Affinity Group Got Busted."
redstone-sfbg-awards-botb.jpg
The San Francisco Bay Guardian as a weekly print newspaper is no more. The paper was bought out by the San Francisco Print Media Company and shut down in 2014 in favor of the lighter, less hard-hitting reporting at the SF Weekly.

Fortunately, editor Tim Redmond, publisher Marke Bieschke, and allies were able to reclaim 48 years worth of SF Bay Guardian archives in 2015. With the help of the Internet Archive and others, those archives are being preserved online under the banner of the San Francisco Center for Newspaper Preservation, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization.

Additionally, they have relauched the Guardian brand, making political endorsements, publishing political advocacy and opinion, as well as issuing new Best of the Bay awards.

The Guardian won’t be coming back as a weekly paper, though. For daily breaking news and independent voices, they encourage you to visit 48 Hills, the local San Francisco news website started in 2013 by Tim Redmond and Marke Bieschke.
http://www.sfbg.com
§Best Name for an Underground Radio Station in the Ashcroft Era: ECR
by Dave Id Saturday Feb 2nd, 2019 2:38 PM
sm_redstone-sfbg-awards-ecr.jpg
original image (480x640)
"Enemy Combatant Radio" was the SF Bay Area IMC's radio station throughout most of the aughts, streaming online and broadcast via pirate radio stations on both sides of the bay.
http://www.sfbg.com
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
I miss the paper version...jj...Saturday Feb 2nd, 2019 5:04 PM
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 178.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code