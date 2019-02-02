From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Blast from the Past: SF Bay Guardian "Best of the Bay" Awards for Indybay by Dave Id

Saturday Feb 2nd, 2019 2:38 PM "Best of the Bay" awards for the San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center (Indybay) in the early 2000s included "Local Hero" and "Best Way to Find Out If Your Friend's Affinity Group Got Busted."



The San Francisco Bay Guardian as a weekly print newspaper is no more. The paper was bought out by the San Francisco Print Media Company and shut down in 2014 in favor of the lighter, less hard-hitting reporting at the SF Weekly.Fortunately, editor Tim Redmond, publisher Marke Bieschke, and allies were able to reclaim 48 years worth of SF Bay Guardian archives in 2015. With the help of the Internet Archive and others, those archives are being preserved online under the banner of the San Francisco Center for Newspaper Preservation, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization.Additionally, they have relauched the Guardian brand, making political endorsements, publishing political advocacy and opinion, as well as issuing new Best of the Bay awards.The Guardian won’t be coming back as a weekly paper, though. For daily breaking news and independent voices, they encourage you to visit 48 Hills , the local San Francisco news website started in 2013 by Tim Redmond and Marke Bieschke. http://www.sfbg.com

"Enemy Combatant Radio" was the SF Bay Area IMC's radio station throughout most of the aughts, streaming online and broadcast via pirate radio stations on both sides of the bay.