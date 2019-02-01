From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Follow The Money: SF Hunters Point Shipyard Contamination & Safety Whistleblowers by Labor Video Project

Friday Feb 1st, 2019 1:45 PM On MLK day commemoration in San Francisco, community members from Hunters Point Shipyard/Bayview, attorneys representing community members and Tetra Tech radiation safety whistleblowers and advocates for the community talk about the cover-up of the $1 billion dollar Eco-fruad and the systemic cover-up and corruption of San Francisco political representatives.



At a press conference on the commemoration of MLK in SF at the California State Building on 1/21/19, community members, attorneys for Hunters Point shipyard residents and Tetra Tech radiation safety whistleblowers and community advocates called on Governor Newsom to cancel a CA state contract to Tetra Tech which fired whistleblowers working for Tetra Tech and falsified testing on the site. There are two managers who are in Federal prison for falsifying the testing on the radioactive contaminated shipyard and retaliating against the radiation safety whistleblowers working for Tetra Tech. Attorney John Scott who represented the four Tetra Tech radiation safety whistleblowers talks about their case and the failure of the US Attorney's office to even interview them about the cover-up and falsification of the testing in the $1 billion dollar clean-up.



Speakers also talked about the systemic corruption and cover-up by politicians including former Mayor Willie Brown, Congresswomen Nancy Pelosi, Senator Diane Feinstein, former Mayor and now governor Gavin Newsom and SF mayor London Breed.



Production of Labor Video Project

Former SF Mayor Willie Brown pushed the transfer of the highly contaminated radioactive Superfund Hunters Point Shipyard and Treasure Island so it could be developed into condos by Lennar. He had financial interests in the development and set up a cover-up including the San Francisco Health Department, State Health Department. He also colluded with Congresswoman Pelosi to get millions from Chinese investors who received visas for investing in the development project.

Senator Feinstein pushed the shipyard that her husband and UC regent Richard Blum was investing in. His company helped push a San Francisco ballot measure to get his project the support of the people of San Francisco.

Lawrence Pelosi, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi's cousing was an vice president and executive of Lennar construction while the company was pushing for condo development on the radioactive contaminated shipyard and Treasure Island. Using her position in the Congress she got over $1 billion for the fake clean-up.

Former SF Supervisor Malia Cohen for the district covering the shipyard knew that her residents were being contaminated but refused to call for criminal investigation by the DA and also those politicians who were involved in the cover-up. She also was silent about SF DPH Environmental Engineer Amy Brownell who was telling the residents and buyer of the condos that everything was safe.

San Francisco politicians former Mayor Brown, Congresswoman Pelosi and Senator Feinstein orchestrated and co-ordinated a cover-up of the criminal fraud and massive falsification by Lennar and Tetra-Tech. They allowed the contamination of thousands of residents and workers on the Shipyard.

Former Mayor Willie Brown put London Breed in charge of developing highly contaminated Treasure Island for condos. She also was aware of the dangerous health conditions of the radioactive contaminated Hunters Point shipyard but continued to push it's development even though her own relatives were getting diseases from the contamination on the shipyard. She continues to employ DPH Evironmental Health Engineer who has told community residents that they were only getting sick from stress and not the deadly chemicals and toxins on the shipyard.