Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
Free Dinner and a Movie
Date Sunday February 24
Time 6:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Location Details
It's Your Move Games and Hobbies 4920 Telegraph Ave Oakland CA
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorThe Oakland Greens
Emailcruz4schoolboard [at] gmail.com
Phone5107357361
The Oakland Greens 2019 FREE Dinner and a Movie discussion series.
“I am Not Your Negro” 2016” These Happen on the “Last Sundays” of every month @ It’s Your Move Games 4920 Telegraph Ave, in the historic Temescal district.

The system thinks we are appeased with a so called “Black History Month” well in my world every moment was a moment to explore how our past effects our present. Still for February we will show
“I Am Not Your Negro”. In 1979, James Baldwin wrote a letter to his literary agent describing his next project, "Remember This House."
The book was to be a revolutionary, personal account of the lives and assassinations of three of his close friends: Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. At the time of Baldwin's death in 1987, he left behind only 30 completed pages of this manuscript. Filmmaker Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished. As usual, the doors at the It’s Your Move Games and Hobbies store will open at 6:30 p.m., a free dinner will be provided at 7 p.m., and the movie will start promptly at 7:30 p.m.

http://oaklandgreens.org/
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 31st, 2019 8:47 PM
