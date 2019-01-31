Fishermen and Winnemem Wintu file lawsuit to protect San Joaquin River salmon by Dan Bacher

Thursday Jan 31st, 2019 1:58 PM

Noah Oppenheim, Executive Director of the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen's Association called Friday’s lawsuit, “a long overdue wake-up call that the State Water Board must now do its job to prevent the imminent extinction of this irreplaceable fishery. For decades this regulatory process has been captured by water agencies with no compunctions about hastening the end of salmon fisheries. Today salmon fishermen and fishing communities are raising their voice.”



“Unless the Board is ordered to comply with the law and these flows are restored at the scientifically recommended levels, California’s salmon will never recover and the fishing families that bring the ocean’s bounty to the public will continue to suffer unjustly,” said Oppenheim.