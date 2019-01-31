



At the same time, the U.S. ruling class is on a major offensive against the socialist government of Venezuela to seize control of the country’s oil wealth and crush the Bolivarian Movement’s progressive path. But mass support within society and the military are defending the Maduro government, with an internal poll showing 86% of Venezuelans are against U.S. intervention.



Join us for socialist analysis and discussion of the U.S. ruling class attacks on workers here and abroad and how the workers united across borders can win.



$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.



