|Socialist Analysis "The Ruling Class vs. Workers’ Power"
|Friday February 08
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|415-821-6171
Workers throughout the country from federal workers to teachers to hotel workers are demonstrating that we have the power when united in action. After 5 weeks of hundreds of thousands furloughed or working without pay, the government shutdown was halted on Jan. 25 as a direct result of air traffic controllers, TSA workers and the Flight Attendant Union’s sickout actions at major airports. Trump has threatened to resume the shutdown on Feb. 15 if his demand for border wall funding goes unmet, but after the recent workers’ victory, will Trump be able to call another shutdown?
At the same time, the U.S. ruling class is on a major offensive against the socialist government of Venezuela to seize control of the country’s oil wealth and crush the Bolivarian Movement’s progressive path. But mass support within society and the military are defending the Maduro government, with an internal poll showing 86% of Venezuelans are against U.S. intervention.
Join us for socialist analysis and discussion of the U.S. ruling class attacks on workers here and abroad and how the workers united across borders can win.
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/357439328181609/?ti=icl
http://www.pslweb.org
