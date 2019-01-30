top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Urban Shield Committee approves recs to exclude SWAT, focus on de-escalation and disaster response
by Stop Urban Shield Coalition
Wednesday Jan 30th, 2019 10:40 PM
Replacing Urban Shield: County Committee approves recommendations to exclude SWAT, focus on de-escalation and community preparedness in future Bay Area disaster response programs
stopurbanshield.jpg
In what was its final meeting today, the Ad Hoc Committee on Urban Shield approved a report that includes strong recommendations for any future Alameda County disaster preparedness exercises that would be funded by the federal Urban Areas Security Initiative. The recommendations are now set to be reviewed and voted on by the county's Board of Supervisors. The Committee was convened in March 2018, following the Board's vote that "Urban Shield would be ended it as we know it" after 2018.

"The recommendations that the Ad Hoc Committee approved signal a desire for a decisive departure from the SWAT-centered, highly militarized emergency exercises that the Sheriff's Department has favored through its Urban Shield model," said John Lindsay Poland, who has served on the Committee. "The committee's recommendations ultimately reflect what community members, disaster survivors, and preparedness experts have voiced for years – that effective disaster preparedness is community-based, and centered on de-escalation rather than militarization."

Following the Board's decision to "end Urban Shield as currently constituted," the Committee's mandate was to come up with recommendations for UASI-funded exercises that would replace Urban Shield. Among the recommendations the Committee approved are:

· Eliminating the military-type SWAT teams and competition from the exercises

· Eliminating the weapons expo/vendor show component that puts gun manufacturers and private interests above the goals of whole community preparedness

· Ensuring that the majority of people responsible for implementing emergency response exercises are Fire and Emergency Managers and community organizations serving vulnerable populations, rather than being overrepresented by law enforcement

· Getting rid of the notorious “Urban Shield” label

· Evaluating law enforcement participants' compliance with their department's use-of-force policy

· Dedicating $5 million of funding for the Health Care Services Agency and Social Services Agency to carry out emergency preparedness training and exercises.

With Urban Shield effectively ended, Amber Piatt, a member of the Stop Urban Shield Coalition and a representative of the Public Health Justice Collective said, "County leaders took a bold and much needed step last year in ending this extremely violent and harmful program. Now they must make good on their promise and roll out true emergency preparedness initiatives for our region – ones that promote health and equity, and work with our communities, not against them."

The recommendations will be heard by the full Board on February 26, 2019.
http://stopurbanshield.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 178.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code