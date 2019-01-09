From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
10th Annual Oscar Grant Vigil: photos and full audio
Family, friends, and supporters gathered on January 1 at the Fruitvale BART station to mark ten years since Oscar Grant was murdered. (Full audio of the vigil and photos of all speakers below, as well as two video clips.)
[Photo: Oscar Grant Committee Against Police Brutality banner, Fruitvale Station, 1/1/2019.]
Beyond expressing deep gratitude for everyone who has stood by them and demanded justice for Oscar over the last decade, the family looks forward to the unveiling of a new Oscar Grant mural at the station on March 23, as well as continuing the fight to rename the station and an adjacent street in Oscar's honor.
See also:
A Celebration of the Justice for Oscar Grant Protesters
Without Rebellions and Protests, Oscar Grant Would Have Received Little Justice
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/01/04/18820105.php
Oscar Grant Honored at Fruitvale BART Station
Oakland Remembers Oscar Grant on Tenth Anniversary of His Murder
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/01/08/18820170.php
Be sure to check out the most comprehensive archive of Justice for Oscar Grant Movement coverage:
Beyond expressing deep gratitude for everyone who has stood by them and demanded justice for Oscar over the last decade, the family looks forward to the unveiling of a new Oscar Grant mural at the station on March 23, as well as continuing the fight to rename the station and an adjacent street in Oscar's honor.
See also:
A Celebration of the Justice for Oscar Grant Protesters
Without Rebellions and Protests, Oscar Grant Would Have Received Little Justice
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/01/04/18820105.php
Oscar Grant Honored at Fruitvale BART Station
Oakland Remembers Oscar Grant on Tenth Anniversary of His Murder
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/01/08/18820170.php
Be sure to check out the most comprehensive archive of Justice for Oscar Grant Movement coverage:
Listen now:
(audio 3:49:30)
Times for individual speakers and performers indicated below their photographs.
Times for individual speakers and performers indicated below their photographs.
(:55)
(3:30)
(7:30)
(8:30)
(14:30)
(16:45)
(23:00)
(28:30)
(31:15)
(36:30)
(38:30)
(41:45)
(47:00)
(52:30)
(54:30)
(1:00:30)
(1:05:30)
(1:13:30)
left to right: Cephus Johnson, Darryl Johnson, Bonnie Johnson, and Wanda Johnson
Cephus Johnson reads a letter from Rose Petolina, sister of Sophina Mesa who was Oscar's fiancee and is the mother of Tatiana, recounting Oscar on his final day and events after his murder. Oscar's grandmother Bonnie Johnson speaks with all five of her children present. Oscar's aunt and mother Wanda also speak.
left to right: Cephus Johnson, Darryl Johnson, Bonnie Johnson, and Wanda Johnson
Cephus Johnson reads a letter from Rose Petolina, sister of Sophina Mesa who was Oscar's fiancee and is the mother of Tatiana, recounting Oscar on his final day and events after his murder. Oscar's grandmother Bonnie Johnson speaks with all five of her children present. Oscar's aunt and mother Wanda also speak.
(1:35:30)
(1:49:00)
(video length 9:29)
(1:59:45)
(2:07:45)
(2:18:45)
(2:26:00)
§Oscar's friends Nigel & Jackie Bryson, Michael Greer, Fernando "June" Anicete, and Anthony on stage
(2:28:45)
On stage with Oscar's friends are Jack Bryson, Cephus Johnson, and Tatiana. Carlos Reyes, who was with Oscar on the Fruitvale BART platform in 2009, was not present at the vigil. Oscar's friends Johntue Caldwell and Kris Rafferty were murdered in 2011 and 2016, respectively.
On stage with Oscar's friends are Jack Bryson, Cephus Johnson, and Tatiana. Carlos Reyes, who was with Oscar on the Fruitvale BART platform in 2009, was not present at the vigil. Oscar's friends Johntue Caldwell and Kris Rafferty were murdered in 2011 and 2016, respectively.
(video length 7:24)
(2:39:45)
(2:44:15)
(2:50:15)
(2:54:00)
(3:02:15)
(3:06:45)
Russell's father, Russell Maroon Shoatz Jr., member of the Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Army, has been a political prisoner since 1972: russellmaroonshoats.wordpress.com
Russell's father, Russell Maroon Shoatz Jr., member of the Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Army, has been a political prisoner since 1972: russellmaroonshoats.wordpress.com
(3:17:00)
(3:44:30)
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.