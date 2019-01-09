top
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
10th Annual Oscar Grant Vigil: photos and full audio
by Dave Id
Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:42 PM
Family, friends, and supporters gathered on January 1 at the Fruitvale BART station to mark ten years since Oscar Grant was murdered. (Full audio of the vigil and photos of all speakers below, as well as two video clips.)
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_01.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
[Photo: Oscar Grant Committee Against Police Brutality banner, Fruitvale Station, 1/1/2019.]


Beyond expressing deep gratitude for everyone who has stood by them and demanded justice for Oscar over the last decade, the family looks forward to the unveiling of a new Oscar Grant mural at the station on March 23, as well as continuing the fight to rename the station and an adjacent street in Oscar's honor.


See also:

A Celebration of the Justice for Oscar Grant Protesters
Without Rebellions and Protests, Oscar Grant Would Have Received Little Justice
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/01/04/18820105.php

Oscar Grant Honored at Fruitvale BART Station
Oakland Remembers Oscar Grant on Tenth Anniversary of His Murder
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/01/08/18820170.php

Be sure to check out the most comprehensive archive of Justice for Oscar Grant Movement coverage:
http://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Full audio of vigil
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:42 PM
Listen now:
(audio 3:49:30)

Times for individual speakers and performers indicated below their photographs.
§Steven Parker, of the Steven Parker Radio Show, MC'd the first part of the vigil
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:42 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_02.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Bishop Sean Teal, New Hope Baptist Church, Oakland
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:42 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_03.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(:55)
§Venus Noble sings the Black National Anthem
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:42 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_04.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(3:30)
§Skylar Williams, Oscar Grant's cousin
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:42 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_05.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(7:30)
§Pastor Tommy Smith, Palma Ceia Baptist Church
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:42 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_06.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(8:30)
§Pastor Kim
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:42 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_07.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(14:30)
§Sandra Eve, Oscar Grant Foundation
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:42 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_08.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(16:45)
§Raquel Nicole Jeté
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:42 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_09.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(23:00)
§Black Lives Matter. Silence = More Deaths
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:42 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_10.jpg
original image (1600x1066)
§Lateefah Simon, BART Board of Directors / Akonadi Foundation
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:42 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_11.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(28:30)
§Sister Beatrice X
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:42 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_12.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(31:15)
§Pastor Terry Benjamin
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:42 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_13.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(36:30)
§Mustafa Muhyee, Basic Ministry
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:42 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_14.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(38:30)
§Tatiana, Oscar's 14-year-old daughter, and her grandmother Wanda Johnson
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:42 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_15.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(41:45)
§Praise Dance with Ahkea, Josh, and Nashawn
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:42 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_16.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(47:00)
§Dre T, Foreign Native, MCs the remainder of the vigil
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:42 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_17.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(52:30)
§Vejanay
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:42 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_18.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(54:30)
§Sharday Efay Adams
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:42 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_19.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(1:00:30)
§Lynette Gibson McElhaney, Oakland City Council
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:59 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_20.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(1:05:30)
§Oscar's elders: three uncles, aunt, grandmother, and mother
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:59 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_21.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(1:13:30)

left to right: Cephus Johnson, Darryl Johnson, Bonnie Johnson, and Wanda Johnson

Cephus Johnson reads a letter from Rose Petolina, sister of Sophina Mesa who was Oscar's fiancee and is the mother of Tatiana, recounting Oscar on his final day and events after his murder. Oscar's grandmother Bonnie Johnson speaks with all five of her children present. Oscar's aunt and mother Wanda also speak.
§Donna Smith, Oscar's godmother
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:59 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_22.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(1:35:30)
§Cat Brooks, Anti Police-Terror Project and 2018 Oakland mayoral candidate
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:59 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_23.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(1:49:00)
§Video of Cat Brooks
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:59 PM
(video length 9:29)
§MC Alia Sharrief
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:59 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_24.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(1:59:45)
§Mistah F.A.B.
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:59 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_25.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(2:07:45)
§Lakita Denise Long
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:59 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_26.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(2:18:45)
§OG Ballers basketball team, including Tatiana Grant
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:59 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_27.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(2:26:00)
§Oscar's friends Nigel & Jackie Bryson, Michael Greer, Fernando "June" Anicete, and Anthony on stage
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:59 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_28.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(2:28:45)

On stage with Oscar's friends are Jack Bryson, Cephus Johnson, and Tatiana. Carlos Reyes, who was with Oscar on the Fruitvale BART platform in 2009, was not present at the vigil. Oscar's friends Johntue Caldwell and Kris Rafferty were murdered in 2011 and 2016, respectively.
§Video of Oscar Grant's friends
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:59 PM
(video length 7:24)
§Minister Christopher Muhammad, Nation of Islam
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:59 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_29.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(2:39:45)
§Minister Keith Muhammad, Nation of Islam
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:59 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_30.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(2:44:15)
§Bishop Franzo King
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:59 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_31.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(2:50:15)
§Dr. Ameer Hasan Loggins, Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Foundation
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:59 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_32.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(2:54:00)
§Tongo Eisen-Martin
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:59 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_33.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(3:02:15)
§Russell Maroon Shoatz III
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:59 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_34.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(3:06:45)

Russell's father, Russell Maroon Shoatz Jr., member of the Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Army, has been a political prisoner since 1972: russellmaroonshoats.wordpress.com
§Justice for All People of Color
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:59 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_35.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Kev Choice, on keyboard, performs with Soul Development and friends
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:59 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_36.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(3:17:00)
§Soul Development singer
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:59 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_37.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Soul Development
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 7:06 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_38.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Soul Development
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 7:06 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_39.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Gina Madrid
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 7:06 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_40.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Soul Development
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 7:06 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_41.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Soul Development
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 7:06 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_42.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Jennifer Johns
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 7:06 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_43.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Wanda Johnson closes the vigil with gratitude, a song, and a prayer
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 7:06 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_44.jpg
original image (1600x1201)
(3:44:30)
§Wanda, Cephus, Kev Choice, and Soul Development
by Dave Id Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 7:06 PM
sm_oscargrantvigil_20190101_45.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
