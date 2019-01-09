Family, friends, and supporters gathered on January 1 at the Fruitvale BART station to mark ten years since Oscar Grant was murdered. (Full audio of the vigil and photos of all speakers below, as well as two video clips.)

[Photo: Oscar Grant Committee Against Police Brutality banner, Fruitvale Station, 1/1/2019.]Beyond expressing deep gratitude for everyone who has stood by them and demanded justice for Oscar over the last decade, the family looks forward to the unveiling of a new Oscar Grant mural at the station on March 23, as well as continuing the fight to rename the station and an adjacent street in Oscar's honor.