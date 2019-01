From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

10th Annual Oscar Grant Vigil: photos and full audio by Dave Id

Wednesday Jan 9th, 2019 6:42 PM Family, friends, and supporters gathered on January 1 at the Fruitvale BART station to mark ten years since Oscar Grant was murdered. (Full audio of the vigil and photos of all speakers below, as well as two video clips.)





Beyond expressing deep gratitude for everyone who has stood by them and demanded justice for Oscar over the last decade, the family looks forward to the unveiling of a new Oscar Grant mural at the station on March 23, as well as continuing the fight to rename the station and an adjacent street in Oscar's honor.





Times for individual speakers and performers indicated below their photographs.

left to right: Cephus Johnson, Darryl Johnson, Bonnie Johnson, and Wanda Johnson



Cephus Johnson reads a letter from Rose Petolina, sister of Sophina Mesa who was Oscar's fiancee and is the mother of Tatiana, recounting Oscar on his final day and events after his murder. Oscar's grandmother Bonnie Johnson speaks with all five of her children present. Oscar's aunt and mother Wanda also speak.

On stage with Oscar's friends are Jack Bryson, Cephus Johnson, and Tatiana. Carlos Reyes, who was with Oscar on the Fruitvale BART platform in 2009, was not present at the vigil. Oscar's friends Johntue Caldwell and Kris Rafferty were murdered in 2011 and 2016, respectively.





Russell's father, Russell Maroon Shoatz Jr., member of the Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Army, has been a political prisoner since 1972: russellmaroonshoats.wordpress.com

