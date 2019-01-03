Sahleem Tindle One Year Anniversary & Unsung Heroes of the Oscar Grant Movement

Welcome back Cat Brooks! The latest on the government shut down; Plus: the legacy of Oscar Grant 10 years later and the unsung heroes of the movement.

(Audio 1:59:59)

0:08 – Welcome back Cat Brooks! After a bid for the Oakland Mayor’s office, Cat Brooks rejoins UpFront as a daily host.

0:34 – New Congress, new fights: Shutdown, Oversight, Pay-Go. John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) is the Washington correspondent for The Nation Magazine.

1:08 – Oscar Grant, 10 years later. We’re joined by his mother, Wanda Johnson now an advocate and community leader with the Oscar Grant Foundation, and Yolanda Banks Reed, mother of Sahleem Tindle.

Today, Jan 3, 2019, marks one year since BART police officer Joseph Mateu shot Sahleem Tindle three times in the back and killed him. There will be a protest and vigil for justice, accountability, and remembrance today at 4pm at West Oakland BART.

1:34 – 10 years later continued: the unsung heroes of the justice for Oscar Grant movement

Community organizers Jabari Shaw and Krea Gomez, and Turha Ak with Community Ready Corps, and Dave Id is a freelance reporter with Indybay, join us for a round table.