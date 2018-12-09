



Together, we expressed collective outrage at the elected officials who yet again slammed the door on community input — this time regarding new police contracts that include a 12.5% raise for Oakland Police Department (OPD).



And as expected, they ignored us and voted yes anyway.



The second reading of this item is on the Council's agenda for Tuesday night. Show up to let City Council know that the people of Oakland do not consent with these new contracts!



What: Say No to OPD Raises! Defund OPD!

When: Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Where: Oakland City Council, 1 Frank H Ogawa Plz, Rm 201, Oakland, CA 94612



Moreover, we have a Police Commission that Oakland voters put in charge of overseeing the police. They too were locked out of this process.



Commissioner Andrea Dooley even resigned from her position stating, “Unfortunately, the Commission has not undertaken any of the core functions set forth in Measure LL in its first year, and I am frustrated by this squandered opportunity."1



In order for the commission to be effective, it must be truly controlled by community; not City Council, the City Attorney or the Mayor.



RSVP today to let us know you can join us.



This contract deal was sealed when it was put on the agenda two weeks ago; the public vote is simply a formality. In light of the widespread criticism of OPD, the current Council's actions are shameful.



OPD already takes up 41% of the general fund, and in addition they clock in an average of $30 million in unauthorized overtime dollars annually.



We need to make it loud and clear that we see what they're up to and that we DO NOT consent!



At the Council meeting, please show up on time and sign up to express your rage on item 7.6 of the Consent Calendar.



Here are some questions you can ask:



• Why is this happening before 2019 budget conversations begin?

• Why is this happening 7 whole months before the current contract between the City and the Oakland Police Officer's Association (OPOA) expires?2

• Why did the Police Commission — who in theory oversees the police chief — have no say in whether or not the Chief gets a raise or in the crafting of this new agreement?

• Why has there been no process for community input, like in years previous, and like what happens in almost every other city across the country?

• Why are the police being rewarded for another year of failing to get out of federal receivership (aka federal oversight)?

• Why is the Chief being rewarded for homicide rates that surpass last years data, a police department that still disproportionately profiles and abuses its Black community members and for promoting officers who knowingly covered up the rape and trafficking of a minor?

• Why when we have 9,000 people sleeping on the streets every single night would we not hold on to every penny we have and direct it toward dealing with what the United Nations had called a humanitarian crisis?

• Why is this being rushed to happen before the new — and more progressive — City Council take their seats?



Hope to see you there!

