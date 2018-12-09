From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Pacific Front Development Hearing at Santa Cruz City Council
|Date
|Tuesday December 11
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
|Location Details
|City Hall, 809 Center St, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Save Santa Cruz
|
The Pacific Front Downtown Development project will be discussed at the Santa Cruz City Council meeting taking place on Tues, December 11. The item will be heard at a time-certain of 11:00 a.m.
Gary Patton writes:
The picture below shows what a developer wants to build at the corner of Pacific Avenue and Broadway/Laurel. If you have strong feelings about how downtown Santa Cruz is going to be developed (the current plan is for high rise with reduced affordable housing and parking to be largely provided by the public, not by the developer) then you should probably click the link below, to get on the mailing list, so you can follow this proposed project.
Yes. That shows SIX-PLUS STORIES
More info:
http://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government/city-departments/planning-and-community-development/active-planning-applications-and-status/pacific-front-mixed-use-development
original image (830x396)
§City Council Agenda Report
Download PDF (174.3kb)
Download PDF (46.7mb)
