top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 12/11/2018
Pacific Front Development Hearing at Santa Cruz City Council
Date Tuesday December 11
Time 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
City Hall, 809 Center St, Santa Cruz
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSave Santa Cruz
The Pacific Front Downtown Development project will be discussed at the Santa Cruz City Council meeting taking place on Tues, December 11. The item will be heard at a time-certain of 11:00 a.m.

Gary Patton writes:

The picture below shows what a developer wants to build at the corner of Pacific Avenue and Broadway/Laurel. If you have strong feelings about how downtown Santa Cruz is going to be developed (the current plan is for high rise with reduced affordable housing and parking to be largely provided by the public, not by the developer) then you should probably click the link below, to get on the mailing list, so you can follow this proposed project.

Yes. That shows SIX-PLUS STORIES

More info:

http://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government/city-departments/planning-and-community-development/active-planning-applications-and-status/pacific-front-mixed-use-development
sm_pacific_front_laurel_santa_cruz_housing_development.jpg
original image (830x396)
Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 9th, 2018 2:47 PM
§City Council Agenda Report
by Save Santa Cruz Sunday Dec 9th, 2018 2:47 PM
478052412092018023208308.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (174.3kb)
http://scsire.cityofsantacruz.com/sirepub/mtgviewer.aspx?meetid=976&doctype=AGENDA
§
by Save Santa Cruz Sunday Dec 9th, 2018 2:47 PM
pacificfrontmixedusedevelo.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (46.7mb)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 2020.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code