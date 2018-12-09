How do you feel about what appear to be 6-story apartment buildings all the way down Ocean Street, from just past Marianne's Ice Cream to just about Water Street? They will look like the picture.



Maybe our new City Council will reconsider the idea of turning Santa Cruz into a pretty good approximation of Mountain View or Sunnyvale, but getting residents involved will sure help. There will be a meeting on the proposed project pictured above on December 12th. Here is time, date, and place information. If you care, be there!



Date: Wednesday, December 12th

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Place: Hotel Paradox, 611 Ocean Street-Grove Room



Project Description:



Combine 19 parcels and construct 281,854 sq ft mixed use development with approximately 6,000 sq ft of commercial space and 333 Small Ownership Units.

For more event information: Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 9th, 2018 2:20 PM