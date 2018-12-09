top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 12/12/2018
Proposed Development on Ocean Street in Santa Cruz
Date Wednesday December 12
Time 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Hotel Paradox, 611 Ocean Street-Grove Room, Santa Cruz
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSave Santa Cruz
How do you feel about what appear to be 6-story apartment buildings all the way down Ocean Street, from just past Marianne's Ice Cream to just about Water Street? They will look like the picture.

Maybe our new City Council will reconsider the idea of turning Santa Cruz into a pretty good approximation of Mountain View or Sunnyvale, but getting residents involved will sure help. There will be a meeting on the proposed project pictured above on December 12th. Here is time, date, and place information. If you care, be there!

Date: Wednesday, December 12th
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Place: Hotel Paradox, 611 Ocean Street-Grove Room

Project Description:

Combine 19 parcels and construct 281,854 sq ft mixed use development with approximately 6,000 sq ft of commercial space and 333 Small Ownership Units.
sm_santa_cruz_apartment_building_ocean_water_street.jpg
original image (354x506)
For more event information:
https://mailchi.mp/7f61b7f727c1/more-devel...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 9th, 2018 2:20 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 2020.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code