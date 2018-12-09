From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 12/12/2018
|Proposed Development on Ocean Street in Santa Cruz
|Date
|Wednesday December 12
|Time
|6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|Hotel Paradox, 611 Ocean Street-Grove Room, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Save Santa Cruz
|
How do you feel about what appear to be 6-story apartment buildings all the way down Ocean Street, from just past Marianne's Ice Cream to just about Water Street? They will look like the picture.
Maybe our new City Council will reconsider the idea of turning Santa Cruz into a pretty good approximation of Mountain View or Sunnyvale, but getting residents involved will sure help. There will be a meeting on the proposed project pictured above on December 12th. Here is time, date, and place information. If you care, be there!
Date: Wednesday, December 12th
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Place: Hotel Paradox, 611 Ocean Street-Grove Room
Project Description:
Combine 19 parcels and construct 281,854 sq ft mixed use development with approximately 6,000 sq ft of commercial space and 333 Small Ownership Units.
original image (354x506)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 9th, 2018 2:20 PM
https://mailchi.mp/7f61b7f727c1/more-devel...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network