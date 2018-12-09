From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Climate Town Hall
|Date
|Wednesday December 12
|Time
|6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Location Details
|275 Main St, Watsonville, CA
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Regeneration-Pájaro Valley Climate Action
|
Watch pre-recorded video of Bernie Sanders Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Van Jones and more at Watsonville Community Room A at the Civic Plaza! Bring your own snacks and friends. Free, donations to Regeneration-Pájaro Valley Climate Action gratefully accepted. Hosted by Regeneration in partnership with the City of Watsonville. We'll take breaks to talk about what we've heard, what effects we're seeing locally, and what we can do about it.
