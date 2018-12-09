Watch pre-recorded video of Bernie Sanders Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Van Jones and more at Watsonville Community Room A at the Civic Plaza! Bring your own snacks and friends. Free, donations to Regeneration-Pájaro Valley Climate Action gratefully accepted. Hosted by Regeneration in partnership with the City of Watsonville. We'll take breaks to talk about what we've heard, what effects we're seeing locally, and what we can do about it.



