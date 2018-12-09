top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 12/13/2018
Prehistoric and Historic Archaeology in the City of Santa Cruz
Date Thursday December 13
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Santa Cruz Live Oak Grange
1900 17th Ave, Santa Cruz
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Archaeological Society
Prehistoric and Historic archaeology in the City of Santa Cruz: Implications for Past Occupation and Land Use - When and Why?
- with Ryan Brady and Sarah Brewer, Dudek

Dudek recently completed a cultural resources sensitivity study for the City of Santa Cruz. In addition to compiling information for all archaeological reports and recorded sites within the City limits, we developed a sensitivity model for predicting the locations of past activities. The sensitivity model considered variables such as distance to water, slope, and soil type and provided some surprising results when compared with the existing record. This study has implications for understanding prehistoric and historic land use in the Santa Cruz area and can also be used to interpret or predict more regional trends along California’s Central Coast.

About the Authors:

Ryan Brady, M.A., RPA
Ryan Brady is an archaeologist with 19 years’ experience in California and Great Basin archaeology. He completed his undergraduate work at UC Davis, and received a Master’s degree from CSU Sacramento. Brady’s research interests relate to prehistoric settlement and subsistence strategies as well as technological transitions. In the coastal context, he is interested in past peoples’ use of coastal and interior environments.

Sarah Brewer, B.A.
Sarah Brewer is an archaeologist with 18 years’ professional experience in cultural resource management. She received her BA in Anthropology at Sonoma State in 1999 and is currently pursuing her MA in Applied Anthropology at Humboldt State. Her interests lie in the prehistory and history of California, with an emphasis on the Monterey Bay, specifically.
sm_santa_cruz_archaeological_historical_sites_map.jpg
original image (1582x2048)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/9587532910...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 9th, 2018 12:19 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 2020.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code