Macron Out NOW! And Trump Should Be Next!

US Working People Support The Struggle of the French People

To Throw Out Macron



December 16 (Sunday), 2018 12:00 noon



The French Consulate

88 Kearny St/Market St

Hundreds of thousands of French workers, students and farmers have been shutting down roads and protesting against massive tax increases on the working class and capitalist austerity with privatization and outsourcing of jobs. The “Yellow Jackets” movement is a spontaneous popular anti-capitalist protest that was organized through social media but is now getting increased support from trade unionists and some unions.



The reactionary Macron government has met these protests with rubber bullets and grenades that have seriously injured the protesters. Macron has also now ordered armored vehicles in the streets to shut down this protest. The French union leadership has refused to mobilize their members to support these protests despite the fact that their members face massive attacks including on their working conditions and benefits along with privatizing public services. While the government is cutting social benefits and raising taxes on the working class they are increasing funding for the military and police to repress the people of France.



The capitalist class in France like the capitalist class in the US is seeking to solve their problems by making the poor and working class pay by allowing the corporations and billionaires to profiteer on the growing economic crisis.



American workers also face similar attacks on our jobs, housing costs, and health and education rights. The Republicans with the support of the Democrats have pushed privatization and deregulation and also more militarization of the police and the world. While workers have trouble surviving, Trump with the support of the Democrats is spending more than $750 billion on wars around the world. Macron as well is now calling for a new army is pushing the same agenda globally as the major capitalist powers move toward economic and trade war with each other.



The US working people need to the following lead of the French people and begin organizing with mass actions to defend our healthcare, housing, education, and jobs. The trade union leadership in the US like the union leadership in France is terrified of mobilizing against these attacks. In fact, they are blaming the Russians for this crisis instead of the capitalist system, which they support. They are also supporting the growing trade war against China and many other countries. Our enemies are not the people of the rest of the world but the billionaires and corporate criminals who run the US and the world.



The union bureaucracy also wants to make NAFTA 2.0 USMC better under the Trump government. The anti-labor corporate trade agreements are designed to destroy labor and human rights and blame the migrants, Latinos, African Americans, Asians and other minorities for this crisis.





Bring Your Yellow Vests!



