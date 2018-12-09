Other







Invitamos a la comunidad que vengan a celebrar el lanzamiento de “Zine Fronteras” en la biblioteca de Live Oak. “Zine Fronteras,” es una nueva publicación literaria que busca ejercer un espacio de libre expresión artística e intelectual que encapsula las experiencias e historias de las comunidades migrantes en Santa Cruz. La noche contará con una instalación de arte, fotos y lecturas de los autores contribuyentes. ¡Habrá un sorteo para ganar una copia del libro! Va ver refrigerios.Este proyecto fue posible gracias al apoyo de California Humanities, un socio sin fines de lucro del National Endowment for the Humanities. Visite Please join us at the Live Oak Library to celebrate the launch of Zine Fronteras, a new publication featuring community writings, poetry, photos, and artwork highlighting and reflecting on immigrant experiences. The evening will feature an installation of featured art and photos from the publication and readings by contributing authors. There will be a drawing for a chance to win a copy of the book! Light refreshments will be provided. This project was made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Visit http://www.calhum.org Invitamos a la comunidad que vengan a celebrar el lanzamiento de “Zine Fronteras” en la biblioteca de Live Oak. “Zine Fronteras,” es una nueva publicación literaria que busca ejercer un espacio de libre expresión artística e intelectual que encapsula las experiencias e historias de las comunidades migrantes en Santa Cruz. La noche contará con una instalación de arte, fotos y lecturas de los autores contribuyentes. ¡Habrá un sorteo para ganar una copia del libro! Va ver refrigerios.Este proyecto fue posible gracias al apoyo de California Humanities, un socio sin fines de lucro del National Endowment for the Humanities. Visite http://www.calhum.org

