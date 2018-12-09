top
View other events for the week of 12/14/2018
Zine Fronteras Launch and Reading
Date Friday December 14
Time 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Santa Cruz Library-Live Oak Branch
2380 Portola Dr, Santa Cruz
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorZine Fronteras
Please join us at the Live Oak Library to celebrate the launch of Zine Fronteras, a new publication featuring community writings, poetry, photos, and artwork highlighting and reflecting on immigrant experiences. The evening will feature an installation of featured art and photos from the publication and readings by contributing authors. There will be a drawing for a chance to win a copy of the book! Light refreshments will be provided. This project was made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Visit http://www.calhum.org.


Invitamos a la comunidad que vengan a celebrar el lanzamiento de “Zine Fronteras” en la biblioteca de Live Oak. “Zine Fronteras,” es una nueva publicación literaria que busca ejercer un espacio de libre expresión artística e intelectual que encapsula las experiencias e historias de las comunidades migrantes en Santa Cruz. La noche contará con una instalación de arte, fotos y lecturas de los autores contribuyentes. ¡Habrá un sorteo para ganar una copia del libro! Va ver refrigerios.Este proyecto fue posible gracias al apoyo de California Humanities, un socio sin fines de lucro del National Endowment for the Humanities. Visite http://www.calhum.org.
sm_zine_fronteras_launch_-_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2927320746...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 9th, 2018 12:12 PM
Add Your Comments
