|Creativity, Spirituality and Social Justice
|Date
|Thursday January 17
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Location Details
|
Radius Gallery
1050 River St, Unit 127, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Tannery Arts Center
|
Finding the connection between art, spirit and cultural activism. Yasmina Porter will be the moderator, Tannery resident, dancer, dance educator, Fulbright Scholar and dance historian. FREE and open to the public.
original image (1920x1080)
