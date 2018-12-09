top
Creativity, Spirituality and Social Justice
Date Thursday January 17
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Location Details
Radius Gallery
1050 River St, Unit 127, Santa Cruz
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorTannery Arts Center
Finding the connection between art, spirit and cultural activism. Yasmina Porter will be the moderator, Tannery resident, dancer, dance educator, Fulbright Scholar and dance historian. FREE and open to the public.
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2198299897...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 9th, 2018 12:02 PM
