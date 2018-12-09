The people of Rojava are engaged in one of the most liberatory social projects of our time. Please join us for the first meeting of Rojava Solidarity Santa Cruz. Let's build a community of interest to learn more about Rojava and provide support to its people!



What began as an experiment in the wake of the collapse of Assad’s forces in northern Syria has become a stateless federation of autonomous councils and collectives. What began as a struggle for national liberation has resulted in strong militias and defense forces, the members of which participate fully in the unique social and political life of their region. What started as a fight for the Kurdish people has resulted in a regional home for Kurds, Arabs, Syrians, Arameans, Turks, Armenians, Yezidis, Chechens, and other groups. What began as the hierarchical Marxist-Leninist political party, the PKK, has evolved into what its leader Abdullah Öcalan calls “Democratic Confederalism,” which is a “system of a people without a State,” inspired by the work of Murray Bookchin.



What we see in Rojava today is anarchism in practice.

