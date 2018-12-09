From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 12/14/2018
|Solidarity Walk for Caravan Asylum Seekers
|Date
|Friday December 14
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz Town Clock
Water St. & Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Cosecha Santa Cruz
|
We have a duty to stand up and speak out to demand justice and safety for asylum seekers. Will you join us?
Tenemos el deber de levantarnos y exigir justicia y seguridad para los solicitantes de asilo. ¿Te unes a nosotros?
original image (940x788)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 9th, 2018 11:50 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2396299950...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network