German Poultry Farm Destroyed in ALF Arson by Animal Liberation Press Office

Sunday Dec 9th, 2018 12:08 AM

Received anonymously: During the night of November 29-30, flames almost completely destroyed an empty barn at a chicken farm in Altenwahlingen (Lower Saxony).





The barn, which can house up to 40,000 chickens, was due to be repopulated the following week. “Stop Capitalism” and “ALF” were found painted on the building.





