From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: International | Animal Liberation
German Poultry Farm Destroyed in ALF Arson
Received anonymously: During the night of November 29-30, flames almost completely destroyed an empty barn at a chicken farm in Altenwahlingen (Lower Saxony).
The barn, which can house up to 40,000 chickens, was due to be repopulated the following week. “Stop Capitalism” and “ALF” were found painted on the building.
Animal Liberation Press Office
825-C Merrimon Ave
Asheville, NC 28804
Animal Liberation Press Office
825-C Merrimon Ave
Asheville, NC 28804
§ALF - Stop Capitalism
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network