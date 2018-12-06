From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco Is A Union Town! ILWU 6 VCA Workers Rally For A Contract
San Francisco ILWU Local 6 VCA workers held a rally to force the company to accept a union contract. They discussed the problem of surviving in San Francisco because of their low wages. They are also demanding proper medical equipment and staffing.
On December 5, 2018, ILWU Local 6 VCA workers rallied and spoke out for a contract that will protect their healthcare and wages and also for proper care of the animals that they care for. They were joined by other trade unionists and community supporters.
Additional media:
ILWU Local 6 SF VCA Workers Fight For A Union Contract & The Animals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2KYH5AUIjM&t=135s
http://news.vin.com/vinnews.aspx?articleId=49064
https://www.ilwu.org/animal-care-workers-form-union-and-join-ilwu/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPQwB0ufUnc
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Supporters of the VCA Workers Called For Fair Treatment of Workers
The rally supporters called for proper care of the animals and the workers who take care of their medical needs.
Workers set up a protest in front of the animal hospital
