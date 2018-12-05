Despite the catastrophic war on Yemen, the gruesome killing of Jamal Khashoggi, and the embargo on Qatar, why does the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoy a special relationship with the U.S. administration? How do power struggles take place inside the Kingdom? Does the rise of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signal a new era?



Sharat G. Lin is a research fellow at the San José Peace and Justice Center. He writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, social movements, and the Middle East. He has lived in Saudi Arabia.



Open to the public



Join the Community Dinner at 6 pm (anyone is welcome to bring food to share)



Info: 408-297-2299



Sponored by the San José Peace and Justice Center

original image (820x1320)

http://www.sanjosepeace.org/calendar_event... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 5th, 2018 9:15 PM