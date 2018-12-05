top
Related Categories: South Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Saudi Arabia: The Sacred Relationship
Date Friday December 14
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San José Peace & Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112

Bus routes: 22, 522, 23, 11, 63, 64, 72, 73, 81, Hwy 17 Exp, MST 55, Dash, LRT, 181
Despite the catastrophic war on Yemen, the gruesome killing of Jamal Khashoggi, and the embargo on Qatar, why does the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoy a special relationship with the U.S. administration? How do power struggles take place inside the Kingdom? Does the rise of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signal a new era?

Sharat G. Lin is a research fellow at the San José Peace and Justice Center. He writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, social movements, and the Middle East. He has lived in Saudi Arabia.

Open to the public

Join the Community Dinner at 6 pm (anyone is welcome to bring food to share)

Info: 408-297-2299

Sponored by the San José Peace and Justice Center
