|Saudi Arabia: The Sacred Relationship
|Friday December 14
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|
San José Peace & Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
Bus routes: 22, 522, 23, 11, 63, 64, 72, 73, 81, Hwy 17 Exp, MST 55, Dash, LRT, 181
|Speaker
|San Jose Peace & Justice Cente
|
Despite the catastrophic war on Yemen, the gruesome killing of Jamal Khashoggi, and the embargo on Qatar, why does the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoy a special relationship with the U.S. administration? How do power struggles take place inside the Kingdom? Does the rise of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signal a new era?
Sharat G. Lin is a research fellow at the San José Peace and Justice Center. He writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, social movements, and the Middle East. He has lived in Saudi Arabia.
Open to the public
Join the Community Dinner at 6 pm (anyone is welcome to bring food to share)
Info: 408-297-2299
Sponored by the San José Peace and Justice Center
