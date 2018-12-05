From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Animal Liberation View other events for the week of 12/ 8/2018
|Time to Wake Up! Presentation and Author Talk with Dr. Will Tuttle
|Date
|Saturday December 08
|Time
|1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|San Francisco Public Library, Lower Level, Koret Auditorium, 100 Larkin Street, SF, CA 94102
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Van Luong
|
“If we cause war against animals we will cause war against ourselves.” This line from Will Tuttle’s international bestseller, The World Peace Diet, illumines a path you can take toward a world where freedom, harmony, and sustainability are possible.
Dr. Tuttle’s teachings express the heart and soul of the peace, justice, and animal liberation movements. They call for an awakening from the cultural narratives of exploitation that are wreaking havoc on every level. A 38-year vegan, Dr. Tuttle reveals the deep structure of our culture so that you can free yourself, find more peace and joy, and significantly contribute to a more healthy and abundant world for all.
Eventbrite page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/time-to-wake-up-presentation-and-author-talk-tickets-52074177266
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 5th, 2018 12:42 PM
https://sfpl.org/index.php?pg=1034690001
§Dr. Will Tuttle
Exploding world
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network