Related Categories: San Francisco | Animal Liberation View other events for the week of 12/ 8/2018
Time to Wake Up! Presentation and Author Talk with Dr. Will Tuttle
Date Saturday December 08
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
San Francisco Public Library, Lower Level, Koret Auditorium, 100 Larkin Street, SF, CA 94102
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorVan Luong
“If we cause war against animals we will cause war against ourselves.” This line from Will Tuttle’s international bestseller, The World Peace Diet, illumines a path you can take toward a world where freedom, harmony, and sustainability are possible.
Dr. Tuttle’s teachings express the heart and soul of the peace, justice, and animal liberation movements. They call for an awakening from the cultural narratives of exploitation that are wreaking havoc on every level. A 38-year vegan, Dr. Tuttle reveals the deep structure of our culture so that you can free yourself, find more peace and joy, and significantly contribute to a more healthy and abundant world for all.
Eventbrite page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/time-to-wake-up-presentation-and-author-talk-tickets-52074177266
For more event information:
https://sfpl.org/index.php?pg=1034690001
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 5th, 2018 12:42 PM
§Dr. Will Tuttle
by Van Luong Wednesday Dec 5th, 2018 12:42 PM
