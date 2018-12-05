

Dr. Tuttle’s teachings express the heart and soul of the peace, justice, and animal liberation movements. They call for an awakening from the cultural narratives of exploitation that are wreaking havoc on every level. A 38-year vegan, Dr. Tuttle reveals the deep structure of our culture so that you can free yourself, find more peace and joy, and significantly contribute to a more healthy and abundant world for all.

"If we cause war against animals we will cause war against ourselves." This line from Will Tuttle's international bestseller, The World Peace Diet, illumines a path you can take toward a world where freedom, harmony, and sustainability are possible.



