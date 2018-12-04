From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 12/20/2018
|Homeless Memorial
|Date
|Thursday December 20
|Time
|10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|Homeless Services Center, 115 Coral Street, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Homeless Memorial
|
Please join us at the Homeless Memorial...an opportunity to remember community members without homes who died this year...
original image (944x1273)
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network